Aug. 27, 1919
Although Wexford County has not been so unfortunate as some of its neighbors in securing teachers for the rural schools, Commissioner Noteware still has six schools unprovided for. He also knows five teachers who are looking for positions and the case would seem to be rather simple if dollars and cents did not play such an important role. When the directors of a school simply will not pay a teacher more than $60 a month and a teacher absolutely refuses to teach for less than $70, a deadlock results. Of no or very inferior education and higher salaries for teachers it looks as if the latter were the lesser evil for the directors. The shortage is a national and not merely a local one, regulated by war and post-war conditions. The civil service has drawn many competent teachers away from their pedagogic pursuits, as has the commercial world, and with increased pay as an inducement, it is scarcely to be wondered at that teachers have fled to new and more profitable fields.
Aug. 27, 1969
Two Cadillac youths serving in Vietnam have been wounded in action, according to reports by their parents today. One was to return to duty today and the other is hospitalized in Tokyo, Japan. Darell Alderton, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fern Alderton of Colfax Street, was to return to action today after suffering face and neck wounds about two weeks ago. Mrs. Alderton said her son was wounded in a big battle in A Shau Valley near Laos when he was hit by a grenade. He is a rifleman with the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Mr and Mrs. Lewis Herringa received word their son, Army Sgt. Patrick Herringa, was wounded July 27, while on patrol near Duc Pho, South Vietnam. He was shot in the left arm and the abdomen while pinned down by a Viet Cong ambush. He arrived in South Vietnam last November and had been there 10 months, until being evacuated to a hospital in Tokyo, Japan.
Aug. 27, 1994
A redefined nudity statute could put a stop to “Stopless Topless‘ dancing in haring Township. Township officials are studying the new law, set to take effect April 1. The law amends the definition of public nudity to include the display of a female’s bare breasts. Michigan’s current law governs only below-the-waist nudity. The law authorizes local units of government to regulate or prohibit topless dancing in public places or for compensation. The only establishment in the Cadillac area that offers topless dancing is Coz’s Eight Ball Lounge, located on North Mitchell Street in Haring Township. The lounge, dubbed the “Pink Palace,‘ by area residents because of its bright pink exterior, advertises “Stopless Topless‘ dancing. The business was the object of picketing when it opened more than 10 years ago. Residents still complain to the township board, said Supervisor Mary Stark. “There has been a public outcry against this kind of business in our community,‘ Stark said. “There is a strong sentiment against it.‘ The township board is looking into its rights under the new legislation. Stark said she plans to contact the Michigan Townships Association and other “legal avenues.‘ Dave Cosgrove has managed Coz’s for a Florida owner since early 1983. In that time, the business has never been cited for a decency violation. “I know that I run a real controversial business in a very conservative town, but in the same breath, I run a clean show,‘ Cosgrove said. “Nothing dirty goes on here — if it did, I’d have been closed up. If I ran it differently, I can see why they’d want to slap me with an ordinance, but I don’t see any reason to attack me. Leave me alone, that’s what I’m saying.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.