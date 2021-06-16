June 16, 1921
Two inspectors from the pure food and drug department at Lansing are in Cadillac to conduct a thorough survey of local conditions. Commissioner Fred Woodworth has directed his men to pay particular attention to the production end of the local supply as a result of the reports indicating that conditions disclosed there early this spring when the Rotary Club asked for an inspector were not all cleared up a few weeks ago when Deputy W.J. Remus again visited this city. Inspector F.E. Morey of the Lansing office and E. Usher of the same department are here this trip instead of the former district man from Grand Rapids. While they are particularly interested in the milk situation they propose to look up the slaughter houses as well as other general conditions of the local food supply. Mr. Morey is one of the veterans of the department and has been in this part of the state many times on official errands although he never before has worked in Cadillac. Mr. Usher is well known to readers of the sport pages as one of Fielding H. Yost's backs at the University of Michigan.
June 16, 1971
Necklaces, sweatshirts, book covers, trees, restroom walls and a great number of local automobiles are "adorned" with the "Peace symbol," a popular fad with young people. Officials of a national magazine, published in New York, recently put out information on the background of use of the symbol and the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Police Association's publication carried some of the information. According to the publications, the symbol is most popular with protesters, draft card burners and flower children. It is also worn by many thousands of unsuspecting youth. The magazine said the emblem was adopted by various youth organizations on direct orders from the Communist Party. The publications said this is part of a long range propaganda campaign of the Communists to encourage youth to express contempt for adults, for authority and for the ideals that built the United States. The symbol is actually an ancient sign of evil known as the broken cross, sometimes called the "crucified cross." it has never been associated with peace, the magazine claimed. It is the Christian cross perverted with the crossbars broken down to signify Satan's contempt for Christian principles, the publications said. The publications called the so-called Peace Symbol an "enemy flag of godless tradition."
June 16, 1996
Tips from area residents led investigators to suspects charged with stealing mail from more than 70 Missaukee County and Grand Traverse County residents. The charges relate to more than 260 pieces of mail taken from rural mailboxes between March 28-30, said Kaye Hooker, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney, Western District of Michigan. U.S. Postal Inspector Edward Meyle said residents called with a number of tips after newspapers including the Cadillac Evening News reported the thefts. The majority of thefts occurred near Lake City and McBain, he said, and involved first-class mail both delivered and being mailed from individuals' rural mailboxes. Remnants of the stolen mail were found March 30 on Falmouth Road near McBain and were being held as evidence. Meyle said at the time that mail thieves generally look for credit cards, cash or other items that are worth money to them. However, he would not say if investigators found any evidence of that in this case. He said another charge could be lodged in the future, depending on what investigators found but he could not comment further as the case was still under investigation.
