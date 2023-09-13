Today in history: races, airplane drop and stunt flying big features of fair's closing day

Sept. 13, 1923
Cadillac Day comes tomorrow at the Northern District Fair. All school children of the city and surrounding counties are admitted free. Wexford County students were given the compliment of the gate on Wednesday. All exhibits and buildings will be open tomorrow and the full program of attractions for both afternoon and evening is on the card, including races in the afternoon and fireworks at night, with vaudeville acts and band concerts both day and night. In fact, the Friday program will be much fuller owing to the postponements. There will be two parachute drops and extra fireworks displays. Races had to be called off today but if the weather is good tomorrow’s card will benefit. This afternoon the vaudeville acts were given, with no charge for the grand stand seats. While some stores and factories closed today, the unfavorable weather led many to postpone this plan until tomorrow. Rain which suddenly came up Wednesday afternoon failed to halt the harness races or vaudeville program in the afternoon, when a good crowd saw the grand stand program. The fireworks were saved from the storm but when the second one broke in early evening possibilities of a display last night were eliminated, as there was no sufficient time left to set them up. As a result no evening program could be given but extra displays will be touched off both tonight and on Friday, weather permitting, and the vaudeville, which of course had to be dropped last night, will be given tonight and Friday with the extra fireworks displays. Exhibition flights in the airplane were given yesterday, despite the weather, but the parachute drop was postponed until today. This was a great help to Raymond, who makes the drops, as he had two badly banged ankles from his hard landing of Tuesday, when he hit an air pocket and dropped fast the last 50 feet. Raymond will cut loose twice on Friday and once today, if weather permits.
Sept. 13, 1998
The newly-erected home and business of a Manton-area Amish resident on East 14 Road exploded into flames Friday afternoon, but didn’t leave his dreams in ashes. His neighbors will help him rebuild. Josh Eicher and a friend had been trying to open a 500-gallon propane tank that they thought was empty, just before the explosion. Eicher had just finished the building, which included living quarters and a sawmill. The propane tank was going to be used for pressurized air. “When I started to taking out the plug, I heard gas escaping,” Eicher said. “The plug (came) out, and the tank spun around twice.” At that point, Eicher and his friend ran. “We turned around and the whole thing went up,” he continued. “The roof came right down after.” No one was injured in the explosion, his neighbors said. Eicher’s building was a pole-barn type, wood framed with a metal skin. It was completely destroyed. “We had planned to start operating next week,” Eicher said.
