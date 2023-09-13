Today in history: races, airplane drop and stunt flying big features of fair's closing day

Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 13, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A cast of 13 teens will present ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,’ tonight at 7 and again Saturday with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. The Teen Theater Workshop is sponsored by the Cadillac Footliters. Teens have spent most of the summer preparing for this week’s production. Leads in the production include (left to right) Carter Burns, playing Tom Sawyer; Kitty Dane as Aunt Polly; Mike Swiecki as Huck; Kim Schnell as the Widow Douglas, and Matt Green as Sidney.”