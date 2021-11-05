Nov. 5, 1921
The sale of alcohol has been resumed in Cadillac. Don’t crowd! This alcohol is for automobile radiators, and not for potations. It is for acceleration and now exhilaration. The temperature fell to near the freezing point last night and motorists hastened to cover up the radiator or house the car snugly in its kennel for the night. It rained late in the afternoon and before dark this rain had turned to snow. The first flakes were scattering and not plentiful but this morning the ground was white for the first time this season. The sun warmed up the pavements and sidewalks and quickly dissipated the snow but on the earth the snow remained all day. There is every indication that more normal autumn weather will prevail during this month than during the last month. The first storm period of the month ends Sunday and from the 8th to the 11th is scheduled to be a continuation of the weather of the first part of the month. Winter weather is not anticipated by the weather bureau sharks until the end of November.
Nov. 5, 1971
A plan to provide restrooms, showers and a warming house at Lincoln Field was approved for funding application Thursday night by the Cadillac City Commission. The plan was presented by Community-Schools Recreation Director Douglas Lape, who said it was part of the second phase of state Recreation Bond money which was unused in the first phase of projects in northwest Michigan. In Cadillac, the first phase will include development of “magic square” at Lincoln and Franklin schools. Lape said the second plan would provide a combination building at Lincoln Field to include restrooms, shower facilities, locker room and warming house for winter activities. Development plans call for a hockey rink at Lincoln Field and promotion of a hockey program in Cadillac, he said. The second plan also calls for changing the lighting over Lincoln Field. Poles are rotting and unsafe to climb to change fixtures, Lape said. His plan would provide bleachers for use at the softball field and other areas and for picnic tables along the Clam River. The application for state funding is for $36,240 and the city’s share would be about $9,000, part of which would be donated in in-kind services such as site preparation. City Attorney Edward TenHouten told commissioners they could authorize the application and then could turn down the program later if local funds were not available. TenHouten said authorizing the application did not commit the city to spending any money. Lape said the ski hills in Diggins Park have been groomed, some small trees taken out of the downhill runways and a ski tow has been repaired.
Nov. 5, 1996
There was no voter apathy in this election. One hundred percent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the 1996 presidential election ... at Cadillac’s Franklin Elementary School. If you were in school, you were eligible to vote. About 450 students were expected to cast their ballots. “I think it’s 100 percent voter turnout,” said Jill Ashworth, principal. “They did not have to register to vote because we are trying to keep this as understandable as possible. Especially for the lower elementary, the election process itself is pretty deep.” Students cast their ballots by crossing out the picture of the president of their choice. Because students can’t read at the kindergarten level, pictures of President Clinton, Republican challenger Bob Dole and Reform Party candidate Ross Perot were displayed on the ballots, designed by fifth-grade students. Polls were open 2-3:30 p.m., except for morning kindergarten students who were able to cast their ballots earlier. The idea to hold the mock election came from the school’s Theme Committee, Ashworth said. Teachers have been discussing various aspects of elections with students during classroom work. Results of Monday’s election will be announced today during a school-wide assembly. An unofficial exit poll showed support divided between Clinton and Perot. Bob Dole was not getting much support, but that may be because of his positioning on the ballot as opposed to issues. “I voted for the one in the middle,” said Toni Fawcett, a first-grader at Franklin. “I don’t know who is it.” Dole was the middle candidate on the ballot. Incumbency seemed to be the main draw for Clinton. “I voted for Clinton because he’s our president already,” said Trey Johnson, also a first-grade student. “I voted for Ross Perot because I like him,” said Sierra Stace, another first-grader. Even though turnout was heavy and there were lines to get into the booths, everybody seemed pleased with the process. “It was fun voting,” said first-grader Rodney Moore. “I like to write.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.