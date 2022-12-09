Today in history: Radio bugs promise Elks some concerts

Dec. 9, 1922
Competition will be keen among the dealers in radio apparatus this week as there will be a contest in reception staged at Elks Temple in a series of demonstrations before members of the Lodge in the club rooms. Tuesday evening the demonstration will be by Harry MacDonald; Wednesday Walter Morgan will bring his outfit to the club rooms. There will be no demonstration Thursday night owing to the Legion dinner and meeting. Friday night Nelson-Beckman Co. will have their receiving in the Elks Temple. The Elks are enthused over the prospect of having a receiving set. The entertainment committee then could pull the usual alibi without breaking up the meeting as the entertainment could be brought in through the ether. One club room habitue wanted to know if the radio would disturb the “hearts.” He was told that the music emanating from the loudspeaker would sooth him so much he could even take the queen without sobbing. All Elks who are interested in the radio are invited to come up and listen to the broadcasting on the designated evenings.
Dec. 9, 1972
Unemployment in the area has declined almost steadily this year, dropping from about 14.5% in February to 7.3% in October, according to statistics released recently by the Michigan Employment Security Commission. These statistics show the drop in unemployment for Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties. The August figure was 10.8% which dropped to 8.7% in September for the tri-county area. November percentages for the area are not available. Branch Manager Russell Stump said one possibility for the decline may be warm weather in October and November facilitating outdoor and construction work.
Dec. 9, 1997
Following a several-month discussion, the Cadillac board of education finally decided to name the new 6/7 grade school Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Cadillac Area Public Schools board members voted 5-1 for the name after one last, lengthy discussion. “Mackinaw Trail is a good name for two reasons,” said board member Barb Tatarchuk. “Number one, it gets rid of confusion of having two ‘Cadillac Middle Schools.’ And, number two, it identifies its location.” The new school is now under construction on Mackinaw Trail south of Cadillac and scheduled to open next fall. The one-story, 100,000-square-foot facility, will be able to house 720 sixth and seventh grade students. Board of education and district administrators have studied naming the school for the last few months. The board had been seeking public input from the community and had received more than 30 suggestions. Many suggested naming the school after great local educators, but school officials and the buildings and grounds committee decided it was too difficult to select one name from a group of educators. Then, the committee recommended the full board consider one of the suggested names, “South View,” a preferred name at the October regular board meeting. In response to the committee recommendation, the middle school conducted a survey late in October. The results showed staff who responded preferred “Mackinaw Trail” to “South View” by 22-11. But then, late in November, the committee received a petition signed by 104 middle and senior high school teachers favoring “Cadillac Middle School” for the 6/7 grade school and “Cadillac Junior High School” for the 8/9 graders. After a long discussion, the board passed a motion to call the school “Mackinaw Trail Middle School.”
