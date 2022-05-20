May 20, 1922
About this here radio thing: At Nelson-Beckman Company’s electrical store is an installation of one of the most modern sets yet produced and capable of picking up broadcasted waves of music and speeches from points more than a thousand miles distant. Although the radio can and does speak loudly for itself — it is a mysterious and modest apparatus and has not yet absorbed the human faculty of boasting of what it can do. Consequently its possibilities are as yet unproven. The entire population of the country is divided into two classes by the radio. There are those that know all about it, through having the “bug” and learning all they can of its workings — and on the other extreme are those people who have heard of the marvel but who do not know how, why nor what. It is the initiated that are most completely dumfounded by the wonderful performance of the radio. “Radio” is a new word. It has been adopted with characteristic American tendency toward brevity of language and incorporated into the vocabulary of the country. It is the modern designation for wireless telephony. Wireless telephony was the outgrowth of wireless telegraphy and it was brought to its present high state of perfection through the invention, or rather discovery, of the audion bulb, a device which looks exactly like an incandescent electric light bulb and which is the brain of the radio. As technical language is meaningless to the laity and to the radio fan is unnecessary, an attempt will be made to give a clear understanding of the appearance and operation of the unit radio set, such as is used by small receiving stations to pick up the broadcasted programs. The aerial is several strands of wire stretched parallel between two elevated cross-arms. This aerial is connected to the receiving set, which is grounded. It may be stated that roughly the apparatus is like an ordinary telephone, using the air for one circuit and the earth for the other. The receiving set looks like a small cabinet. It is a wooden box approximately a foot long, six inches thick and eight inches high. On one end of the top is a hinged cover through which to replace burned out audion bulbs. On the panel face of the box are three dials, similar to those on a combination safe. A telephone head-set is plugged in exactly as in the telephone exchange. The switch is turned which lights the audion bulbs from a storage battery. The large dial is turned slowly until a sputtering noise is heard through the head-phones. Then the other knobs are turned one at a time until the proper fineness of tone is obtained, experiments being tried, with different combinations of dial positions until the maximum clearness of tone is produced. There is one dial marked “vernier” which as the word implies, is used for micro-adjustment of the wave receiving coil. When the music is coming over the radio from Detroit, Pittsburg or New York — whichever station is broadcasting when the operator tunes in — there is a plug which is connected to a magnavox horn. “Magnavox” is a trade name compounded with words meaning “big voice” and this horn is exactly that. It amplifies the tones coming through the radio until the music may be heard by a large crowd. Nelson-Beckman Company invites all who are interested in the radio to call at the store and be shown this marvel of the present electrical age. If there is a concert being sent out by any of the large city station, visitors may hear the music and songs and increase their knowledge of the radio. Several private homes will have radio installation in a short time, having ordered sets through Nelson-Beckman Co. Several amateurs have been receiving radio music for several months, having made their own equipment, but the set at the electrical store is the first compact commercial set to be placed in operation here.
