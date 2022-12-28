Today in history: radio music from family comes here

Dec. 28, 1922
The radio, which is coming into more and more general use in Cadillac, was the medium of a unique family reunion last week when Mrs. Julia Strong, 208 East Nelson St., heard her daughter and three grandchildren give a concert over one of the Detroit newspaper broadcasting stations. Mrs. Nettie Stickle and her three daughters, Hazel, Marie and Marion, played in the Stickle Sisters’ Orchestra last week. The girls all were born in Cadillac and before her marriage Mrs. Stickle was employed on The Cadillac Evening News. Mr. Stickle also plays, and his wife and daughters are talented on many instruments. For this particular concert, Marion was at the piano, Maria played the saxophone, Hazel blew a cornet and the mother operated the traps, while a soprano sang with them.
Dec. 28, 1972
Record enrollment in the Cadillac Evening News 14th Annual Free Ski School has kept snow covered Diggins Hill filled with fledgling skiers. Head instructors Jake Roberts (adult class) and James Huckle (youngster division) supervise more than 190 persons registered for this year’s classes. Enrollment in the youngsters division numbers 151 and 45 applicants take part in adult division instruction. The program, which began Tuesday, runs through Friday. Briefings and class instruction were conducted earlier at McKinley School and “on-the-slope” direction is being administered to the applicants at Diggins Hill. Four certified ski instructors help to carry out the program. Instruction in the youngsters division is administered during mornings and the adult session is conducted evenings. The record enrollment this year has necessitated acquiring the services of extra instructors for the program. Ski team members of Cadillac High School are used to assist Roberts and Huckle has two assistants.
Dec. 28, 1997
In just over six weeks, the U.S. Olympic Team will be in Nagano, Japan preparing to compete in the 18th Olympic Winter Games. Cadillac native Cammy Potter hopes to be among that group. Potter, a member of the U.S. Snowboard Team, is bidding for a spot on the team, which will be selected after three Grand Prix events. She finished 12th in the first event Dec. 17 at Sugarloaf, Maine. The other two events take place at Mount Batchlor, Oregon, and Mammoth, California the last two weekends in January. The team will be selected after the Mammoth Grand Prix event and head directly to Japan. “It’s going well — a had a super place,” Potter said. She was the top U.S. Snowboard Team finisher at Sugarloaf, with riders from the International Snowboard Federation and International Ski Federation tours vying for the Olympic Team berths. “It’s the best thing for the overall picture,” Potter said about the blend of the two tours meeting in the Grand Prix events. “It made it tougher for me, but it’s the best situation for all — all the best snowboarders in the country will be at these events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.