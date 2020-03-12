March 12, 1920
Cadillac’s railroad jam caused by the recent blizzard was practically broken today. The Pennsylvania sent a passenger train to Jennings and Lake City this morning. The plow crew got to within a mile of Falmouth Thursday night and expected to clean up the last end of the Missaukee branch this afternoon. The Ann Arbor diggers had battered their way to within two miles of Mesick this noon and the superintendent expects to finish the job before night. The Ann Arbor had a passenger train in from the north this morning, via Copemish, Thompsonville, Traverse City and Walton. The Ann Arbor today ran a special freight train from Frankfort to Thompsonville with seven cars of newsprint paper consigned to Grand Rapids dailies. The Pere Marquette will give the precious paper the right of way to the Furniture City which will save the Grand Rapids papers from suspending. This paper, from Canadian mills, was first delayed by the strike of ferry hands at Mackinaw City. It got to Frankfort from Manistique just in time to be caught in the jam caused by the blizzard. The Grand Rapids Press has had a representative in Cadillac all this week watching for the first chance to get the paper through. Working out of Cadillac a force of 300 men with two locomotives and a snowplow are striving desperately to open the line between that junction point and Thompsonville. A representative of The Press has been with the Cadillac crew since last Friday and during the time they have cleared 16 miles of the 50 between that city and Frankfort.
March 12, 1970
Cadillac moved closer to having a new industrial concern late Wednesday afternoon through action by the Cadillac Planning Board. The board, with unanimous action, voted to approve use of a building at 410 N. Mitchell for light manufacturing for a period not to exceed five years. The building in the past has been used for manufacturing by the Goss Canvas Products and Fashion Industries, as an automotive sales agency and as a meter service building by Consumers Power Co. The board was asked to grant approval for such use on a temporary basis by the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce who has been attempting to find a location for a new industry. Robert Jones, chamber manager, said no other suitable site could be found in or near Cadillac to house the industry. It is planned to attempt to secure another suitable building, possibly through construction by the Cadillac Industrial Fund during the next few years. While the name of the company was not released for publication during the meeting, it was learned that it is expected that the concern will initially employ from 18 to 20 persons. Within a few years it is expected that employment will increase to at least 50. The building is owned by Gerald Olson who plans extensive remodeling to the structure to help secure the new industrial concern for Cadillac.
