Feb. 26, 1920
The railway brotherhoods, which recently have purchased various factories in Michigan to buy supplies direct, are now opening tailor shops in various cities. Cadillac is slated to have such a shop, A.W. Witkop, Grand Rapids and Indiana chairman of the way and shop men, announces. Goods for these shops will be manufactured in the woolen mills which the rail men have purchased. The catalogues for other clothing which the railroad men are making will be out soon. Flour is being distributed by the railroad men in carload lots. Canning factories are being taken over by the union men, also. Within a few months the railroad men will be able to furnish all their supplies and most of these will be made in factories owned by the men, although quantity contracts have been made for some lines with the manufacturers, when agreeable terms could be obtained.
Feb. 26, 1970
Cadillac’s first kidney machine patient was a topic of study recently in a seventh grade class in Whittier, California. Mrs. Alvin Thompson of 717 Selma St. said she had found the Evening News articles about the kidney machine of particular interest and had clipped them to send to her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. David VanPelt, former local residents. She received word this week that her 13-year-old grandson, Brian, was also interested in the operation of a kidney machine, and presented the information as a “current event‘ to his class at Meadow Green School in Whittier, California.
Feb. 26, 1995
The outlook is good for boat sales this year, and that should be good news for officials and workers at Four Winns in Cadillac. A revitalized boating industry and a recent Four Winns design innovation should keep demand for company products high this season, company officials said. “We had an excellent year last year,‘ said Curtis Martin, Four Winns director of sales and marketing. “This year has started out very, very strong, and we’re pleased.‘ The company does not plan to add many new workers because it is trying to even out its hiring, said Ron Barkman, Four Winns director of human resources. “We don’t see a big increase like we had last year, when we hired a lot of temporary people,‘ he said. “We could be very busy in the summer and have to add people ... we think we’ll stay stable, but we just don’t know. We’re going to be very cautious.‘ Four Winns rebounded last year from an industry-wide slump, brought about by a slowing economy and the 1991 passage of the federal “luxury tax‘ on big boats. The tax did not apply to any models built by Four Winns, which produces 17 models ranging from $9,500 to $65,000. But it scared buyers away from all boats. “It only affected models costing $100,000 or more, but people only heard ‘luxury tax on boats,’‘ Martin said. “We struggled with that term, to educate the buying public as to what it really meant.‘
