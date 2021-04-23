April 23, 1921
"The Wexford County sanitorium is the best institution of its kind that we have yet inspected," said Dr. F.B. Broderick, state welfare officer of the American Legion, following a visit to the sanitorium Thursday afternoon in connection with the trip here of the state officials of the Legion. Dr. Broderick, accompanied by Col. Guy M. Wilson, state commander; Lyle D. Tabor, state adjutant; and the Public Health Service doctors, O.L. Ricker and J.F. Gruber, made a thorough inspection of the county tubercular hospital and talked with many of the service men patients who are being treated by the local doctors. The patients are all coming along nicely, was the report of the inspecting doctor. "They are cheerful," said Dr. Broderick, "and are cooperating with Drs. Ricker and Gruber and the nurse in charge, and that is one of the favorable aspects of the treatment of tuberculosis." There are about a dozen service men in the sanitorium, some of them having been there for nearly a year. One man whose case was considered hopeless has gained 50 pounds in weight by adhering strictly to the regime of the hospital and has recovered so far as to be able to be up and around, although for a long time he was confined to bed. All the patients are showing marked improvement, according to the doctors who have charge of the cases. Before visiting the sanitorium, Dr. Broderick said, "I am going to look that place over and if there is anything that needs correcting, I will not hesitate to tell the men in charge just what must be done and how to do it." When he came out of the sanitorium, the doctor said, "I can place an unrestricted OK on the place and on its operation and I congratulate Wexford County on having such a fine place and such good men in charge." The county receives three dollars a day for each of the government patients treated at the sanitorium. There have been an average of 10 federal patients there for many months. This means that the county gets more than $10,000 a year from the government, enough to more than pay for the building in one year.
April 23, 1971
Though fighting a "life and death battle," the Cadillac and Lake City Railway plans to provide passenger and freight service this year, Howard noble, president and general manager, said. The financially-plagued railway was almost abandoned in December, he said, when it lost a large portion of its freight business — pulpwood. Community support may save the passenger service. A Chamber of Commerce committee headed by Dave Jaenig, editor of Lake City's weekly newspaper, The Waterfront, met to discuss the situation Thursday night with railway officials. "We are optimistic," Jaenig said today. He added, "We are trying to make a community project out of it and get it running." Jaenig said a small amount of money would be needed and that passenger service probably will be provided as far as Round Lake. Calling the railway a "major tourist attraction," he added, "We have to do something." Noble said the railway had hoped to run to the Cadillac area this year but that those plans have been discontinued. He said the track on the west end of the line needs upgrading "and funds are not available." The passenger service will continue "simply as last year ... Lake City to Round Lake." Noble said the railway had "every intention of operating passenger service" but said there are factors "that could alter that." He added that community support would make passenger service possible. Some track work will be done during the summer "but not what we had intended," Noble said, adding that he was "deeply hurt" that service could not be provided to Cadillac. He said it might be possible later in the summer. Passenger service will begin July 3, if all goes well, he said. Some special trains may be run in May and June. Noble admitted that he "thought we'd had it" at one time but that "several changes of events" have occurred. He said he painted a "bleak picture" at a meeting Wednesday in Lake City, which was attended by some Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce officials. Noble said that though the passenger service was "in question," he did not say at that meeting that the railway would not operate. "Lake City is very concerned about the possible loss of passenger operations. It's a pocketbook issue," Noble said. Industrial corporations and the chamber of commerce have appointed committees to "work with us." Noble said that when the abandonment was under consideration late last year, the railway was contacted by Joseph Bonanno, president of Diversified Properties Inc. of North Caldwell, N.J., about Bonanno investing in the railway. Bonanno has since purchased 54 percent of the stock in the railway company but Noble said Bonanno is involved in a lawsuit "and his money is tied up." Bonanno is involved in a civil action with the Penn Central Railroad. Penn Central has alleged that Diversified Properties Inc. had possession of some stolen box cars. The loss of pulpwood business has hurt the Cadillac and Lake City Railway severely. Noble said 300 carloads a year had been handled "until last year." He said an independent contractor sold his business to S.D. Warren Co. of Muskegon and "they no longer purchase wood in this area." He said some pulpwood was trucked into Muskegon "but not much." The railway still has such freight business as hauling Christmas trees and hay, he said, which also amounts to about 300 carloads yearly.
