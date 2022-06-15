June 15, 1922
The storm cleanup will cost Cadillac in the neighborhood of $500 to get the rubbish all collected and repair the streets which were badly damaged. Alleys suffered more than streets, the soft sand on the hill ones being cut heavily in many places. Two wagons have been helping the city truck haul the debris away and cinders and ashes are being used to patch up the gullies. The greatest single financial loss of the storm was sustained by the Cummer-Diggins Co., which had 13 head of blooded cattle killed by lightning in a pasture at the camp farm. The death of a single animal is not infrequent in a storm but wiping out such a large number by a bolt is uncommon in this region. The street parking zones are being marked this week. The plan will be extended on Mitchell as far down as North Street this year, in accordance with the new traffic ordinance which goes into effect later this month, and which requires lights on all cars parked at the curbs on any street in the city, including Mitchell, and exempting only the central parking zones on Mitchell. The new traffic policemen, painted white, loom up much better at night. These markers, which weigh about 650 pounds apiece, command some respect from motorists, who can’t drop them in the lake as handily as the old ones. Lanterns are not smashed every night as they were with the first style used here.
June 15, 1972
All necessary approvals have been given to Corridor C for construction of U.S. 131, according to Michigan Department of State Highways Director Henrik Stafseth, U.S. 131 Area Development Association Board of Directors President Robert Ransom told board members Wednesday night. The board met at John Keen’s river cottage near Big Rapids and the members’ wives were guests for dinner. Ransom said Stafseth added that Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. has been asked for further statements on objections to having the new U.S. 131 freeway go through oil and gas fields west of Reed City. Keen reported on a trip to Washington D.C. when he consulted with Congressional leaders and was told the environmental impact study of Corridor C had been approved there and should be returned soon to the MDSH. Petitions were to be put into circulation today at Big Rapids, asking for a change in the proposed south entrance location to Big Rapids from the proposed new freeway. The board approved renewal of an arrangement with the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce for its new staff member, Stuart Koch, to be the association’s executive secretary, replacing Gordon Huizenga who has resigned from the GR chamber to become manager of Woodland Shopping Center. Koch has been employed by the GR chamber as a staff member in charge of transportation promotion and coordination. President Ransom is to meet with executives of the GR chamber to work out an improved arrangement for handling affairs of the U.S. 131 association by the chamber. Keith Baguley is to head a committee to make proposed changes in the association’s by-laws.
