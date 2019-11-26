Nov. 26, 1919
That turkeys are high this year cannot be disputed and they seem to have developed a tendency to go even higher by their own volition. Ed Paquete, the proprietor of a meat market on South Mitchell Street, bought a number of live turks from a woman who raised the Thanksgiving birds this year. When unloading the turkeys one of them flopped loose and flew to the roof of James Johnston’s store. Mr. Turk sat there serenely until he was frightened off, when he flew over the trees and houses of Howard Street. The enterprising turkey was captured without difficulty by the woman who had brought him to town.
Nov. 26, 1969
Thousands of visitors over the past seven years have seen and recognized Snow Ball, the all-white fallow deer at Johny’s Game Park. Now the deer is missing and is reported by owner Herb Johnson as being stolen. The deer, native of Ceylon, has several distinguishing features. First, and if he is merely escaped, the most surprising to hunters is his lack of fear toward humans. The second, and probably the most obvious, is his color. The third, which will interest hunters, is that he will not shed his antlers until late spring. Deer in Michigan shed theirs early in January. Johnson has reported the theft to Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post. In his report of the incident to officers he mentioned that he missed the deer Monday night at feeding time, but did not think it odd that the deer didn’t show up. Later he checked the fence and found two staples pulled out and assumes that the deer was taken from the enclosure at that point. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.
Nov. 26, 1994
Shirley Smith, from Mesick, didn’t want to hassle with the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping rush in Traverse City. She decided to shop in Cadillac. Smith spent the day covering stores on Cadillac’s north end — Fashion Bug, Maurice’s and Marianne-Marianne Plus. She waited to hit Kmart until its morning sale was over and she stayed away from Wal-Mart to avoid congested store aisles and long checkout times. “The store opened at 6 a.m., and we had 100 to 150 people waiting at the door,‘ said Dave Hickman, manager of Wal-Mart. “We’ve already had as many sales today (by 3:30 p.m.) as we did the whole day last year.‘ People could expect to wait 30 minutes at the layaway counter, he said. Cheryl Boughner, from Detroit, said that a busy day of shopping in Cadillac was like a slow day in Detroit. “This is not a good day to go shopping in Detroit. It’s the day to avoid,‘ she said. “Cadillac was big enough for today.‘
