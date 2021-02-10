Feb. 10, 1931
Both the Cadillac Y and Viking basketball squads will entertain at home this week with the Y playing the Grand Rapids Y a return game Thursday night on the Y court and the Manistee Chippewas coming here to put on the entertainment with the Vikings at the Lincoln gymnasium on Friday. Both games should prove a real treat for local fans as the Grand Rapids Y defeated the local Y tossers last week and Manistee plays practically the same style of ball as the Vikings and on top of that they have a couple of long shot artists in Bufka and Black who are dangerous all the while. "Duke" Averill will be playing center for the Y and with this addition Cadillac should have a good chance of turning the tables on the furniture makers who last week made a last quarter spurt to defeat Cadillac.
Feb. 10, 1971
Breaking and enterings have dominated the law enforcement scene for Cadillac, Wexford County Sheriff's Department, and Michigan State Police of the area during the past 24 hours. Cadillac police are investigating three breaking and enterings in the downtown area that occurred overnight. The Citadel of the Salvation Army at 112 Spruce St. was broken into and Capt. Carl Reed, commander, said that about $10 was taken. In addition, papers were thrown about the office and Reed estimated that $170 worth of damage was done to the recently remodeled interior. Reed said entry was apparently gained through a front door by forcing the lock. The report of one breaking and entering led to the discovery of a second incident by Cadillac police when Frank Ziska reported the entering of Hansen's Lunch. While investigating the incident, officers discovered that the Wansten and Johnson Barber Shop had also been entered. Officers said entry was gained to a storeroom through a back door, which was forced. Entry was then offered to both establishments, officers added. No determination of what was taken at the two locations was available, but it was reported that an undetermined number of watches were taken from Hansen's Lunch, and drawers were pulled out and rifled. Evelyn Hinchen reported to officers of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department Wednesday that her residence had been broken into. She reported that between $20 and $30 was missing. State Police said a cabin owned by Willie Miller, RR 1, Mesick, was entered and linen and blankets were reported to officers as missing. Also reported Wednesday was the breaking and entering of the Stanley Gallop residence in Lake City. Officers were informed that a record player, phonograph records, tools and canned goods were missing.
Feb. 10, 1996
Making a relationship last more than 30 years takes a lot of hard work. That is the message Robin Dilg will be telling couples attending a Valentine's workshop at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac. Dilg and her husband Bruce will be celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary next week. The Dilgs, along with Linda and Ron Hamilton, will be facilitators in Mercy's "A Valentine's Day to Remember" workshop Monday. "The key is hard work and being open to change," Robin Dilg said. "And constantly be growing. Keeping a sense of humor is an important part of staying married." Dilg is a social worker in the hospital psychiatric unit. She and her husband have given workshops before on staying married, but this is the first one offered in Cadillac. "Community is probably the number one key in all relationships," she said. Dilg said they will do communication exercises, including one where the couple will try to have a discussion with one person on the floor and the other standing. The two will switch positions. "When the dominant person is on the floor they usually are really uncomfortable," Dilg said. The biggest mistake a person can make in a relationship is relying on the other person for happiness. "The worst thing to do is think somebody else has the power to make you happy or unhappy," Dilg said. "Usually we blame the other person for making us unhappy. You have to assume the responsibility for your own happiness. Nobody else has the power to make you unhappy unless you give the power away."
