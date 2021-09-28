Sept. 28, 1921
Valuing a human life at $5,000 an insurance estimate, the loss of life from typhoid has cost Cadillac $40,000, Dr. Ramsey said. Local reports to date show 77 cases here during the period with 18 at present. Time lost from work and the medical care at an average of $200 a case was estimated at $14,000 or a total of $54,000. This does not include the cost of the clinic to the city or the free services donated by physicians which would make a grand total of more than $60,000 which typhoid cost Cadillac this year directly. “A full time health officer can prevent such epidemics,” said Dr. Ramsey, “and there is no telling when the lightning will strike again.” Such an officer also would undoubtedly bring about better general sanitary conditions, the state man said. Regarding the expense of such a department, the salary was estimated at $3,000, with $1,000 needed for clerical help and supplies. This would make a cost of $4,000 against the $60,000 fever flurry, the speaker pointed out.
Sept. 28, 1971
New high school construction offers the best solution for the long range building needs of the Cadillac Area Public Schools district, board of education members decided Monday night in an unofficial discussion session, Supt. William D. Smith reported today. Selection of the new high school approach follows recommendations of the University of Michigan study team which researched needs of the district more than a year ago, and the recommendation of the Citizens Committee which also spent several months reviewing the needs of the district and various plans available, Smith said. The new high school would resolve, in one building, the overcrowded conditions that presently exist at all levels, and would allow for normal growth expectations for the years ahead, Smith reported. This plan would allow without additional building or elementary additions phase-out of the “older” section of Cass School for classroom use allowing it to possibly remain as a recreational club, or organization meeting center as might be permitted by existing fire and building requirements of the state. A new high school of grades 9-12 would allow division of the present Junior High grade organization with seventh and eighth grades remaining in the present Junior High building with adequate size for expanding enrollments. The present Senior High would be converted to a Middle School for grades 5-6 and would allow the district to provide programs in art, music, physical education, science, and library facilities more appropriate to this grade level. Facilities for these curriculum areas would be already available without additional building or cost. Removal of fifth and sixth grades from elementary schools would provide necessary room for expansion on that level, as well as absorbing the grades lost by a phase-out of the old Cass building, Smith said.
Sept. 28, 1996
A Reed City senior was found not guilty by a jury of assault and battery involving a homecoming tradition that took place at last year’s bonfire celebration. After about 20 minutes of deliberating, a jury came back with a not guilty verdict on the misdemeanor charge against the 18-year-old. “I am pleased for him. It has taken nearly one year to come to this,” said the student’s attorney Thomas Trautner. “This is something that should have never been solved in court.” Four days after last year’s homecoming bonfire, two students were handcuffed and arrested at school then hauled off to jail for their involvement in a long-standing homecoming tradition. Both were charged with assault and battery. The boys were among a group that grabbed a sophomore from behind, threw him into the back of a truck and held him against his will, the Reed City Police said. The victim’s father was the one who pressed charges. He said his son ended up with an abrasion near his sternum and marks on his arms, legs and back as a result of the incident. The arrests created much controversy among city residents. More than 500 people signed a petition, calling for the charges to be dropped and a public meeting was held, in which more than 300 people attended. Charges against the student truck driver were dropped and the other student had his day in court Wednesday. The jury sided with Trautner, who said, “the only argument we posed involved the legal definition and requirement to commit an assault. An assault is not just touching; there has to be intent to injure. All the witnesses concurred that this has happened several times in the past and there was never any intent to injure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.