July 29, 1922
William Lohrky, 30, was given 90 days in the county jail today by Judge Millington in Recorder’s Court, after pleading guilty to a charge of begging on Wood Street. The minor charge was placed against Lohrky and an attempt will be made to check up on his story that he escaped from the state hospital at Traverse City some 13 years ago. Lohrky is an interesting character, he converses glibly about his experiences in various jails and prisons and scorns the suggestion that he might get along by working. “I manage to get by,” said Lohrkey, “and never work only when I am behind the bars or wearing a ball and chain. I did five years in Lansing, Kansas, and started away once but was ‘turned up’ by a prisoner. I was sentenced for attempted burglary. I always shoot to kill. I escaped from the Traverse City hospital by opening the lock with the spring from a harp and let myself out the window with two sheets tied together. I had on only an undershirt when I escaped.” Thus the vagrant rambled on to the entertainment of the police and others who congregated to listen to the first-hand account of a confessed “hard guy.” Lohrkey came in last night on a freight, after having been thrown off a passenger train down the road a few miles. He immediately started to rustle something to eat and after one failure, he approached the home of C.E. Gipe of Wood Street. Here he was met by Mrs. Gipe, whom he sought to intimidate. She would give him no food and he demanded service with a threat to “shoot to kill.” He was chased off the premises by Mr. Gipe and sauntered down the street, accosting a woman. The woman tried to dodge him and he followed her, demanding money. He received a quarter. Mr. Gipe, who had been watching him, gave chase and knocked the vagrant down, battling with him until the appearance of Chief E.W. Harris, in front of whose house the affair occurred. Lohrkey was immediately hustled into the automobile of Joe Uptegraft, who was passing, and brought to the city lock-up. The latest jail occupant said he came from Chicago to Michigan as “Chicago was getting too rough, with its pickpockets and other crooks, now that the strikes were on and many men were out of work.” He probably meant that his profession was getting overcrowded.
July 29, 1972
A film, “The Green Box,” was shown Thursday night to Lake City Kiwanis Club members depicting a “clean and green” project carried out in Chilton County, Alabama. The film was shown by Bruce Reynolds, Health Department District 1 sanitarian, and it illustrated a sanitary landfill development. Wexford and Missaukee counties are drafting plans for developing a similar or modified program. Plans must be completed by 1973, according to recent legislation, Reynolds said. A Department of Public Works has been established in Wexford County and studies are being made in terms of a possible joint project between the two counties, it was reported. Recycling is a partial answer but costly to operate, Reynolds said. Until it becomes economically feasible to collect, sort, ship and process glass and other solid wastes, recycling will proceed slowly.
July 29, 1997
The cut-and-dried world of email has gone expressive. Say you’re typing a note home to mom and dad. You need some cash. Which do you think is the better approach? I need money. Or could you send some money, please :) Simply typing a colon and a parenthesis adds a whimsical, light-hearted touch to your message that’s guaranteed to open up the purse strings. Sean Cook, who owns Kodiak’s Internet Coffeehouse and Deli in Cadillac with his wife, Sue, recently read an article that listed more than 40 symbols for facial expressions. There are countless other ways to show feelings via a keyboard. LOL means “laughing out loud” or “lots of love.” BRB means “be right back.” Sean recently received an email from his mother. To his dismay, he thought she was upset with him over something. Turns out, she was just being sarcastic. When you can’t see someone’s expressions or hear the tone in his or her voice, it’s difficult to understand moods. “By adding a little smiley face or other symbol, you can really get your point across,” Sue Cook said. “People in chat rooms really use a lot of abbreviations.” Kodiak’s offers free email accounts. Users have to pay a nominal computer-use fee. Last month, the Cooks switched email servers to allow for greater access and greater privacy. Now under Hotmail, a user can send and receive mail from anywhere in the world. Prior to the switch, all Kodiak accounts were under a Kodiak address. This, at times, posed problems. “So someone would get it and it would say it’s from us and some messages were rude and obnoxious,” Sue said.
