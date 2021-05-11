May 11, 1921
A final attempt to get the two political factions at Harrietta together failed and the recall election will be held as ordered on May 25. Some of the principals and their attorneys were in conference yesterday regarding a possible patching up of the difficulties but it was decided to go through with the affair. Accordingly, Mrs. Minnie Southwick, president; Robert Freeman, clerk, and four of the trustees, will go before the village electors seeking vindication for their course through which the results of the March 7 election defeating these officers have been ignored because the election board put in by the opposite faction on election day failed to properly file a statement of the result. The official ballots for the recall election now are being printed. Under the official heading for the special election, which is being conducted by Judge Fred M. Breen, of probate court, under Act 44 Public Acts 1917, appears the phrase, "For the Recall of Minnie Southwick from the office of President of Harrietta, Mich." Each of the six officials has a separate ballot, the name only being changed. Next comes "the reason for demanding the recall of said officer" as asked by the 47 petitioners, which in the case of Mrs. Southwick is given as follows: "She has willfully failed in performing her duties in refusing to canvass the returns of the village election held March 7, 1921." Below the demand for the recall is given the justification of the officers for their course. Southwick has given hers as follows, and the same will be used by the others: "I, the undersigned officer, who is sought to be recalled, hereby state that the reason given for such recall is false. I never refused to canvass the returns of the village election because no returns ever were presented to me so that I could canvass them. I am not to blame because the persons whom the other side put in as inspectors of election did not know enough to make out and file the proper returns with the village clerk. How could I canvass something I never saw? The law expressly states that the ballot box when once sealed shall not be opened until the next election. It is a criminal offense to tamper with a ballot box, and I refused to become a criminal — that is all. I did not refuse to canvass the returns because there were never any made."
May 11, 1996
A pilot program to extend the school year calendar appears to be on hold. But summer intersessions will go as planned. The Cadillac Teachers Association voted against amending their contract to allow for an extended school-year calendar about the same time last month that the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board agreed to implement the year-round school program. Officials said the disagreement was mainly over the calendar, not the year-round school concept. Though the numbers were not released, Cadillac Teachers Association president Jim Mosher said teachers voted resoundingly against the proposal. He said it is possible the matter will come up again at a later meeting, but he does not expect another vote soon. "I think they have spoken," Mosher said. "We took a vote April 22 before the board meeting and it was turned down to basically amend the contract. The teacher's association did turn it down. It was significant and probably more voted against it at the elementary level than the high school level." CAPS approved a motion later that evening to show support for the pilot program, said member Dave McCurdy. The board also gave superintendent Fred Carroll the authority to negotiate with the teachers association. Mosher said teachers had several concerns about the proposal to extend the school calendar on a voluntary basis for students. "Multi-grade, multi-level combination was probably the main concern at the elementary level," Mosher said. Students from grades kindergarten through second grade could have been combined in one classroom as well as students in grades 3-5, Mosher said. "There was a real concern by the elementary staff of putting three age levels in one class," Mosher said. Instructional Coordinator Sue Westhauser said she does not know what will happen to the pilot program now that the teachers have voted against the calendar. "We have to meet with the committee and we need to evaluate it," Westhauser said. "We are still looking at the pilot program. The teachers voted against the calendar, not against the program." The teachers association met with administration representatives several times about the extended year calendar, Mosher said. "We talked to them in good faith," Mosher said. "We had several questions and they did a nice job answering those. We took the information back to the individual buildings and then it was basically each individual's decision. It wasn't like we tried chip-for-a-chip."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.