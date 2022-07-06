July 6, 1922
Cadillac police officers announce a war on violators of the traffic laws. “With the Long Bridge closed and all traffic around the lake thrown on the North Shore Boulevard conditions are particularly congested this summer,” said Chief Ernest Harris today. “We therefore have decided to enforce to the best of our ability a 20-mile speed limit around the lake.” The state law fixes the rate of speed through cities at 15 miles in business and main residential sections, 20 miles in outlying sections of municipalities and 35 miles in rural districts. Thus the city edict conforms to the state law and action can be brought under that measure if preferable to the city traffic ordinances in the minds of the peace officers. The new city traffic ordinance No. 344, just effective, has one section which police are particularly anxious to bring to public attention. That is the clause which provides that it shall be unlawful for any driver to pass or attempt to pass any other vehicle going in the same direction at any street intersection. While Cadillac’s main business street is exceptionally wide providing for central parking and curb parking, with still room for two lines of traffic on each side, passing other vehicles at intersections is a particularly dangerous practice and has resulted in many collisions. The lighting restrictions also are to be enforced more rigorously. No motor vehicles can stand at the curbs on any street in Cadillac except in the central parking zone on Mitchell without front and rear lights in the evening. Curb parked cars on Mitchell come within the band and the time limit for cars parked at Mitchell curbs is 10 minutes. In connection with the central parking zone on Mitchell Street drivers are warned to protect traffic to their right in leaving the designated spaces. “Vehicles on the right-hand side have the right of ways always,” said Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd in discussing the new campaign for safe driving today. “The current belief that Mitchell Street drivers have the right of way over side streets is wrong. The driver on the right side has the right of way at all intersections and under any conditions.”
July 6, 1972
Cadillac Jaycees voted Wednesday night to conduct the Cadillac Bottles for Building program for the months of July, August and September, earmarking earned funds for improvement of Veterans Memorial Stadium. The group decided to meet a previous Jaycee pledge of $1,000 and 1,000 man hours to the Viking Booster Club plans for stadium improvements. Project chairman Walter Grubba said the Jaycees “hope to establish an organized, efficient operation of weekly commercial glass pick-ups. We plan to have 20 men working, in teams of five. Each team will be in charge of commercial pick-ups for one week.” Grubba said the Jaycees still plan to run monthly glass collection drives on the last Saturday of each month, but will ship glass to the Charlotte recycling plant only when a full boxcar can be sent. “We hope to establish an efficient glass collection operation that any group can take over and keep going,” Grubba said.
July 6, 1997
Fighting the spread of AIDS takes a delicate balance between stirring people to action and avoiding hysteria. Reaching that balance is the aim of the Wexford County HIV/AIDS Awareness Task Force. The task force has met monthly since April to decide what needs to be done in the Cadillac area to combat AIDS. One stimulus was the number of AIDS questions received from northwest Michigan towns by the Wellness Network in Traverse City. “If you have a problem or need to heighten awareness, you start in your own community,” said Cheryl Bader, Director of the Family Resource Center and one of the organizers of the task force. A major goal of the task force is to prevent the spread of AIDS in this area, by making the public aware of behaviors that put them at risk of contracting the disease. “Not that we have a big problem now,” Bader said, “But we will have one in 10 years if we don’t act now.” There is no way to be sure how widespread AIDS is in the Cadillac area, Bader added. For one thing, it is very under-reported. Less than one in eight people infected with HIV even know they have it, she said. Residents may also leave their own community to be tested for AIDS, which makes it difficult to judge the accuracy of reported numbers, she said. The first stated goal of the task force is to assess the risk to Wexford County residents from AIDS/HIV by trying to collect accurate statistics. One statistic that does concern Bader is that AIDS/HIV cases have increased 37% in Michigan rural areas since last year. Another alarming statistic is that one out of six U.S. teenagers had a sexually transmitted disease at the beginning of 1992. One focus of the task force will be to educate teens on preventing AIDS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.