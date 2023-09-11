Today in history: recount confirms Johnson as GOP winner

Pictured is a clip from the Sept. 11, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Oklahoma corn grew as ‘high as a elephant’s eye’ in the song ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Morning.’ But, elephants would have to look up to this corn grown for silage on the James Kohler farm at 9360 S. 45 Road about four miles south of Cadillac. Kohler used the seed in southern Michigan before he moved here about three years ago. In his first attempt on his 375-acre farm here, the corn has shot up to nearly 14 feet.”