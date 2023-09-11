Today in history: recount confirms Johnson as GOP winner

Sept. 11, 1923
The petition of H.W. Labbe to engage in a pool room was again presented to the City Commission Monday evening and again rejected, receiving three unfavorable votes and two favorable ones. The members of the library board were reappointed for another term of three years. These members are Fred S. Lamb, A.W. Johnstone and William Hardick. City Manager George Johnston reported the paving completed on Oak and Evart streets and that concrete was being poured on Poplar and Granite streets and that the Cobb Street sewer was under construction. Mr. Johnston recommended that 200 feet of four inch water main be constructed in Fifth Street from Second Avenue to the transfer track near Third Avenue. A petition was received from Ella J. Rowland asking that a sewer be constructed in May Street from Washington Street to Rowland Street during the year 1924. This petition was referred to the general manager.
Sept. 11, 1973
The phrase “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” appears tailor-made to describe Ronald Wilson, president of Cadillac Molded Rubber Inc. “I did it by just working,” Wilson says in explaining his rise from nearly being a high school dropout to becoming president of the more than $1 million-a-year business he helped start. Wilson’s beginning in Meauwataka as the son of a lumberman gives no inkling too what his future was to become. The company’s first product, a rubber bolt, was turned out Dec. 7, 1961, and now sits, bronzed, on Wilson’s desk. “We kept growing section by section after that,” he says.
Sept. 11, 1998
John Rosczyk lost again, but this time by more. A recount of the Aug. 4 primary for the Republican nomination for the 102nd State House seat gave Rick Johnson a larger margin of victory, 95 votes. The original count had Johnson beating out Rosczyk 4,190 to 4,110. Rosczyk requested the recount after he finished second to primary winner Johnson. Rosczyk lost the primary by 1% of the vote. Ann Bonk, deputy county clerk for Roscommon County, said Rosczyk’s recount failed to close the gap, at least in her jurisdiction. “Johnson gained 10 votes (in Roscommon County) and Rosczyk lost three, so he didn’t get what he needed,” Bonk said. “Everything came out the same,” Missaukee County Carolyn Flore said. “We have Central Count (an automated ballot system) here, so we ran it on a computer. The townships brought their ballot booths and unsealed them here election night. We unsealed them and counted them, then resealed them. Nothing has been unsealed since election night.” Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm completed her recount Wednesday. There were revisions, according to deputy clerk Pam Prichard, but very minor. “Rick Johnson received two less votes and one of the other candidates (Mike Bengelink) received one more,” Prichard said. “But really the vote stays the same. Rick Johnson is still the winner.” Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson’s results were similar to Roscommon’s — small vote gains for all candidates except Rosczyk. “Bengelink gained two votes,” she said. “Johnson gained two votes. Reddy gained five votes. Rosczyk gained zero — he stayed the same.”
