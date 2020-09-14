Sept. 14, 1920
The Central Division headquarters of the American Red Cross at Chicago are sending a Red Cross exhibit to be shown at the Wexford County Fair in the booth reserved for the use of the Anti-tuberculosis Society and the Red Cross. This exhibit consists of a set of panels showing in an attractive way the new Red Cross Service. Its purpose is to make better known in this community the extent of the great national campaign for health and social service and the many other national activities of the Red Cross, as well as what the Red Cross Chapters and Branches are doing to carry out this program locally. The American Red Cross stood for the health and welfare of American soldiers in time of war. Now it stands for the health and welfare of American communities. It will cooperate with organizations already established for this purpose and start new lines that are needed. Few people understand the opportunities available to the home communities for developing health centers, home centers, first aid instruction, and general social welfare that will make the home town and county a better place to live in. These posters are being shown at 200 County Fairs and are well worth seeing.
Sept. 14, 1970
Missaukee County plans to apply for federal and state funds for sewage construction in Lake City. At their meeting Monday, the County Board of Commissioners gave approval to the County Drain Commission to apply to the Water Resource Commission for grants. Proposed sewage plans call for construction in Lake City and in developed areas around Lake Missaukee, including portions of Lake, Reeder, Forest and Caldwell townships. Townships have given their approval to go ahead with sewage plans, said a county official. The city council of Lake City Monday night approved a petition asking the county to provide sewers. Lake City does not have a municipal sewage system. Officials explained that although plans include the townships and the city, the sewage operation will be under the direction of the county. A city official said sewage plans previously prepared by the city will be given to the County Drain Commission for updating. The sewage plant will most likely be a lagoon system, according to a county official. He said the method of paying for the system has not been decided.
Sept. 14, 1995
Negotiations that will place Manton Emergency Medical Services under North Flight administration are drawing to a close. Rob Schultz, director of Wexford County EMS, presented a draft contract to the Wexford County board at a special meeting Wednesday. The board will make a decision on the contract at its meeting next week. The contract places all equipment and property in Manton under North Flight control. All property would revert back to the county if the contract is severed. The service will still depend on volunteers. This move will shift yet one more segment of Wexford EMS to non-tax supported services. By 1999, North Flight says it will charge the county $25,000 for training fees. All other costs will be covered by fees collected. The county contribution will be phased out through unused special millage for county ambulance service. But Mesick and Harrietta EMS still depend on the millage, which expires in 1997. “Mesick and Harrietta are still outstanding volunteer services. But without tax support they are without service,‘ Commissioner Bob Reddy said. These townships could seek their own millage or request to join North Flight. North Flight would be willing to take on these services if they want to join, Schultz said. When the contract is settled, construction can begin on an ambulance barn just south of Manton. North Flight will build the $121,000 structure.
