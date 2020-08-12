Aug. 12, 1920
The need for a municipal garbage incinerator or reduction plant is being emphasized by complaints from householders that the disposal of garbage is becoming a problem. Other cities of the size of Cadillac, and especially those which are showing steady growth, already have means for the collection and reduction of garbage. This city has long depended on private collection and in many cases owners of swine have been called for and removed the garbage, rendering the service for the use of the accumulation of feed thus obtained. Lately, however, the collectors are becoming scarcer and many of those who do collect garbage are charging for the service. The collection of a city's garbage, in the opinion of many citizens, should not be left to private enterprise as such methods are too uncertain. As a health precaution, garbage should be collected regularly and disposed of in a manner that will leave no odors or unsanitary refuse to breed disease germs. The city ordinances relative to the disposal of garbage state that no person shall be allowed to dispose of garbage that shall have a tendency to stop up the sewers, through any opening into the public sewers. It is also specifically stated that it shall be the duty of the owner or occupant of any house to provide a suitable tight box with tight cover for the reception of kitchen refuse and cause the same to be removed to the city dumping ground at least twice in each week from April 1 to Nov. 1. Public health safeguards have been thrown about the disposition of refuse and garbage, but the means for carrying out the provisions of the various regulations, while adequate at the time the rules were made, are not to be relied upon any longer. A public incinerator could be built and garbage collection wagons operated on a regular schedule and the cost therefor born by the city. It would increase the tax rate but slightly and might in future prevent an epidemic.
Aug. 12, 1970
Hopes of establishing a Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Training Center got an important boost today with a $250,000 federal grant. It marks the first time federal money has been committed before a local millage campaign, officials said, and guarantees federal assistance if citizens vote approval of the vocational facility. The grant was among several projects approved by the Upper Great Lakes Regional Commission chaired by Gov. William G. Milliken. However, it does not mean that the funds will be available for an indefinite period of time, according to Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate District officials. If the request for three mills for the W-M vocational center is not approved in the Aug. 25 election, the money will be used to build an area center in some other area of the state, build a bridge in Wisconsin or develop an industrial park in Minnesota, officials said. The W-M grant, coupled with money through the Vocational Education Act of 1963 and the 1968 Amendments, will provide up to 80% of the total cost of constructing and equipping the center, officials said. The W-M Intermediate School District share of the building and equipment cost will be 20%. Local funds would be provided by a 3-mill charter tax yielding about $300,000 a year — $237,000 for operating expenses and $63,000 for debt retirement. A $900,000 bond issue, to provide the local share of building and equipping the center, would be paid off by the millage receipts reserved for debt retirement.
Aug. 12, 1995
They lifted hefty rocks from the bottom of Lake Cadillac to build rip-rap along its shore. They pulled yards of trash from the Clam River — more than 100 bags in all. And they loved it. Eight Cadillac area teens participating in the Youth Employment Training Program through the Wexford Soil and Water Conservation District also removed couches, mattresses, chairs and bicycle parts from the river since receiving their charge in July. Jacob Fick of Cadillac likes seeing the differences he's made. He also enjoys it when others notice. "It's nice work," Finch said. "It's nice being outside and getting outside close to town so people can see." The YETP employees did a good job on the Lake Cadillac shoreline, City Parks Superintendent Al Dumond said. "It's needed to be done for a long time," Dumond said. Because the YETP crew performed the labor on the Lake Cadillac shoreline, the project cost the city just $720, crew leader Jeff Clark said. Had the job been contracted, it could have run up a tab of $50,000 to $60,000, he said. Praise for a job well done gives Cadillac resident Gary Lyon some gratification. "When people come around and say you're doing a good job, it makes you feel good," Lyon said. The young workers are participating in a federally funded jobs program that targets youth ages 16-21 from financially disadvantaged families in the 10-county Northwest Lower Michigan region. So far, they have built rip-rap along about 1,000 feet of Lake Cadillac and cleaned up the Clam River from its headwaters to Boon Bridge. Next week, the crew continues from the bridge to the Wexford-Missaukee county line.
