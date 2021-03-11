March 11, 1931
During the past 24 hours pessimism has been turned into optimism in Reed City, according to reports received by the depositors’ committee appointed in connection with the saving of the First National bank of this city. This evening at the Community building will be held a meeting of all depositors of the bank, and particularly of those having savings accounts or holding certificates of deposit. The purpose of the meeting is to get those having the savings and C.D.’s amounting to over $1 million to take stock in a reorganized bank. Present plans are that J.R. Thomson, president of the First National bank at Coldwater and Byron Dailey, bond salesman of Kalamazoo will buy stock in the reorganized bank and hold the control of stock with the former being vice president and manager. The board of directors of the banks in consultation with Mr. Thompson and the bank examiner appointed Paul P. Mason, R.M. Killey and Arthur Adamy, all of Reed City, as a local committee to confer with as many of the depositors as possible before the meeting this evening and explain fully to them the present condition of the bank, what brought on the financial break and how they will be protected if a reasonable amount of Reed City stock is subscribed in the reorganized bank. Present condition of the bank was brought about, according to the above special committee, by the bank examiner asking that certain farm loans be marked off as capital assets and that the bonds held by the bank be brought down to their present day values. This meant that $118,000 in farm loans were thrown out and a depreciation of $138,000 be taken on the bonds. This total of $256,000 was more than the bank could stand with a result that all stockholders have been forced to put up a dollar for every dollar’s worth of stock they own in the present First National bank with the further result that a member of them, including J.W. Parkhurst, president of the bank, are financially broke. It is stated that there are between 400 and 500 persons holding savings accounts in the bank or certificates of deposit and that these in taking stock in the reorganized bank will profit by the bonds thrown out as they will advance in value with the return of normal business conditions as well as realizing on the “frozen‘ bank mortgages. The meeting this evening will be held at the community building and is expected to be the largest gathering ever held in Reed City as many for miles around are either directly or indirectly affected by the outcome of the bank which for half a century has weathered all of the business depressions and had come to be looked upon as the strongest bank in Osceola or adjoining counties, and has depositors from all these counties.
March 11, 1971
Approval of construction money for the Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Training Center project was given Tuesday by the State Board of Education. The release over a two-year period of a $1.6 million appropriation for vocational education purposes was recommended by Dr. John Porter, Supt. of Public Instruction. The money will be given to the Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Center and to the Newaygo County Area Center. One half of the appropriation will be released in the 1971-1972 fiscal year, while the other $800,000 will be released the following fiscal year. The money is provided by the Vocational Education Act of 1968. Supt. Sherman Martin of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediated School District said that their share of the fund would pay for about half of the proposed $1.8 million building cost for the new W-M Vocational Training Center. The building is tentatively planned for a site on E. 13th Street in Cadillac. The Center is now in progress at a temporary location on River Street. With the approval of funds, a supplemental federal grant of $250,000 by the Upper Great Lakes Act was released to the Intermediate District, also for construction of the Center. Robert Deck, director of the Center, said the Center had been assured the Great Lakes Grant, but a stipulation said that it had to be accompanied with other funds. The release of funds by the Board affirmed the Great Lakes Grant. Martin said construction funds for the Center included about $900,000 over a two-year period coming from the state, $250,000 from the Great Lakes Grant and the remaining $650,000 assumed by local millage.
March 11, 1996
Cadillac area residents who enjoy the music and comedy of Victor Borge can see a similar performance at Sunday’s “Corned Beef and Classics‘ concert by the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra. The second half of the concert will feature concert pianist Rich Ridenour, who recently appeared for three sold-out performances with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra. Orchestra board president Elaine Zarczynski said Ridenour has been compared to pianist Borge. “He’s very much the comedian, as well as the concert pianist trained at Julliard,‘ she said. “He really gets the audience in the palm of his hand.‘ Ridenour is scheduled to perform a mix of classical, rock and ragtime selections. Orchestra director William Donahue has worked with Ridenour and a board member attended one of his performances with the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra, she said. Ridenour’s recent three-concert weekend series in Grand Rapids sold out. The Orchestra hopes its second musical guest in four months will also attract a sold-out crowd, as its holiday concert did. At stake is the future of musical guest performances in the Cadillac area. “We’re using this concert to determine if we can continue to bring in guests,‘ Zarczynski said. “We set the ticket prices to recover costs if we have a sold-out crowd.‘ The Orchestra performs four times each year, and hopes to bring in guests for at least two of those. Donahue’s musical contacts and the sold-out concert have made that possible, Zarczynski said. “Both our artist at the Christmas concert and Mr. Ridenour have exceptional attitudes about sharing their talents with areas that are under-served by the arts,‘ she said.
