Today in history: Reed City electronics firm gains contract

Oct. 4, 1932
Two Harrietta residents, Alfred Fellers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Fellers, and Ed Porath, were admitted to Mercy Hospital today with injuries sustained this morning when the motor car owned and driven by Mr. Fellers, was struck by the south-bound Ann Arbor passenger train at the crossing west of Harrietta village. Both men were reported to be seriously hurt and X-ray photographs were taken to determine the extent of their injuries. It was stated by a friend who visited the men in the hospital this afternoon that Mr. Porath had a fractured left arm, nose, jaw and other broken bones and that it was believed his skull was fractured. Mr. Fellers was said to have several broken ribs and possible internal injuries. Mr. Fellers, who lives west of the village, had been after Mr. Porath to repair the lights in the Fellers home. They were returning to the home and the view of the approaching train was hidden by the heavy rain and some brush and trees. When Mr. Fellers saw the train he applied the brakes but the engine struck the car, which was turned upside down. Mr. Porath is reported to have been thrown out of the car, while Mr. Fellers is reported to have been pinned behind the wheel and had to be pulled out. The car is a total wreck. The train was detained and was about 25 minutes late in Cadillac according to a report received from the Ann Arbor freight office. The engine was slightly damaged.
Oct. 4, 1972
A Reed City electronics firm has been awarded a major contract to develop and manufacture components for the air bag safety device which the U.S. government has ordered installed on all passenger cars in the near future. Nartron Corp., will be the designer and supplier of the electronic sensing device to be used in the air bag system according to the firm’s president Norman Rautiola. Rautiola explained the airbag system is in prototype production at the Detroit Division of Eaton, Yale and Towne Corp., which selected Nartron to produce the electronic components. Apparently the contract was awarded to Nartron because of that firm’s growing reputation. “We stress reliability over all other consideration in all our products,” Rautiola said. He added that Nartron has a growing list of industry “firsts” for electronic devices. Rautiola noted that Nartron-built components after first being developed through prototype in the firm’s laboratory are manufactured through automated processes. He believes this to be unique in the industry. “People make mistakes,” Rautiola said. “That’s why we use computer controlled automatic insertion equipment to manufacture our components. The mistakes made by people are eliminated through the use of sophisticated equipment. Even further reliability is assured by 100 per cent testing,” he continued. Each manufactured unit is plugged into the sequentially activated automatic test module whose computer examines every function of the unit. If the product has any failure or weak points, the computer shuts down the test sequence and holds at that position until the faulty part is removed from that system. The sensing and activating device for the air bag safety system, Rautiola said must function with flawless accuracy. It must be able to sense instantly the difference between impact and emergency stop; it must monitor the entire system to one of potential hazards. Production prototypes will roll off the Nartron lines in mid-October, Rautiola said.
Oct. 4, 1997
Take a long hard look at Crosby Road and M-55 on Cadillac’s east side. Picture Crosby Road relocated to the west and freeway traffic speeding beneath a new M-55 bridge just east of the intersection. You get the picture. In about three and one-half years, you’ll be able to take a picture. Dirt will begin moving this month on phase one of the U.S. 131 bypass. General contractor D.J. McQuestion and Sons, Inc., of LeRoy, has a few details to tend to before excavating. A dozen houses need to be removed. “They are for sale, if somebody wants to relocate them,” said Fred Marger, McQuestion engineer. “If we don’t sell the houses, we have to tear them down.” After that, earth moving will get serious. McQuestion will excavate about 750,000 cubic yards of earth, carving a course for the future bypass. Bridges at both Crosby Road and 13th Street will span above the freeway, which will be excavated below the existing grade of the roads. At 13th Street, the new highway will be dug 25 feet below the current roadway. The M-55 bridge over the freeway is the only one of the three in the initial phase of the project that will be raised above the existing grade.
