March 3, 1931
Response to the fund for feeding horses and cattle whose owners are unable to do so has been very slow, a total of $9 being collected through the publicity given the appeal in the News. The latest contribution was a dollar from "a friend at Mesick." Meanwhile other cases of nearly starving animals have come to light. Some of the ex-service men who have applied for loans on their bonus-insurance certificates have stated they expected to use some of it for feed for their stock. But there are other stock owners who have no means of procuring money for feed; selling their stock now means sacrificing it at a price much below that at which they will be able to replace it later, if at all, while the only other disposition of it would be to have it shot by the sheriff before it starves to death. Contributions should be sent to the Dumb Animal Fund at the Cadillac Evening News office. The Fund will be administered by the Cadillac Welfare Union.
March 3, 1971
The sour gas smell which hangs in the air around Reed City will be the topic of discussion at a seminar March 15, according to Robert Hess of the Reed City Jaycees, sponsors of the seminar. The Jaycees, he said, will offer several seminars about problems in the Reed City area and attempt to offer resource people a chance to present the facts. Hess said solutions will be the ultimate goal. The first seminar will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Reed City High School Cafetorium, Hess said, and several persons have already agreed to participate. "Representatives will be here from the Michigan Department of Health, Department of Resources and Commerce," Hess said, adding, "We have also invited the firms which may be directly involved to have representatives present. The purpose of this seminar will be to inform the public and possibly iron out some misunderstandings as far as who is responsible, what has been done, what can be done and what should be done," Hess said. He pointed out that the index for measuring the success of the seminar, as well as the actual concern of the community toward the sour gas smell situation, will be through public response and turnout at the seminar. He said that meeting was held in regard to the "smell" some time ago but "only seven people showed up." He emphasized that if community concern cannot be measured in terms of attendance, and there is really little reaction, then there may be little need to pursue further action in such matters. "The larger the turnout, the more concern expressed, would certainly indicate that the community really wants to know whether or not there is a solution," Hess said, "and that is exactly why these seminars have been set up." He said the next seminar, "a strictly educational one," will probably be scheduled sometime in April and will deal with the proposed sewage plant.
March 3, 1991
Michigan State Police may soon begin an investigation into a dispute between a Lake County commissioner and the sheriff's department. Investigators will sort out who is telling the truth in an incident that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Commissioner Lucille Patton saw a car pulled over by a deputy and she decided to stop too. She said she has heard complaints from constituents about being stopped for no apparent reason. She wanted to talk to the officer about the stop. She identified herself as a commissioner and that she had a right to know what was going on. She also complied with the officer's request to step away from the scene until he was finished issuing the ticket, she said. "He was very derogatory and obscene with his orders and the language he used toward me, even when he knew I was a county commissioner," Patton said. The officer further stirred Patton's ire by refusing to identify himself, she said. "He informed me that I would have to get it from the guy he stopped. He said I would have to get the name off the ticket," she said. Lake County Sheriff Bob Hilts says the dispute is a clear-cut issue of a civilian interfering with an investigation in progress. "She has made accusations that the deputy was vulgar and rude to her and he's charging that she interfered," Hilts said. "We're pretty sure we know what happened ... We believe the deputy. I have no choice but to believe the deputy." Hilts said the investigation will be turned over to the Michigan State Police so both parties get a fair hearing. No charges are pending against Patton, Hilts said.
