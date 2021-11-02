Nov. 2, 1921
Men are tearing down the old G.R. and I depot that was built 50 years ago and was used for a depot until 26 years ago. It since has been used for a freight house until more recent years when it has been a store house. The dilapidated structure stands back of the Lyric theater along the tracks.
Nov. 2, 1971
A barn containing an estimated 10,000 bales of hay was destroyed by fire about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The barn, owned by Edwin Hulett, was located about 4 1/2 miles east of Buckley. Cause of the fire was believed to be spontaneous combustion. A tool shed and the Hulett home, also on the property, were not damaged. The Buckley Volunteer Fire Department dispatched one vehicle to the scene of the blaze and concentrated on saving the house and tool shed as well as fighting the blaze. Livestock was not in the barn and was unharmed.
Nov. 2, 1996
As four Reed City council members try for reelection Tuesday, they and the rest of the council are being investigated to determine who leaked a confidential memo regarding a case involving allegations of police brutality. The memo, dated Sept. 16, covers city attorney David Porteous’ assessment of the Darwin Mahar case, copies of which were presented by Porteous to the city manager and each member of the city council during an executive session. Later, after being altered to conceal its confidentiality, the memo was handed over to Mahar’s attorney, Mike Mathews, who is turn leaked it to the media. Upon the recommendation of Porteous, the city launched an investigation two weeks ago to determine who turned the memo over to Mathews. “I certainly was planning on seeking a special investigation to see who did this if Porteous wasn’t going to request one,” council member Larry Emig said. “This is probably one of the lowest things that has ever happened in terms of a breach of confidence.” City Manager Phil Rathbun hired John Conn of RNI, a private investigator firm out of Traverse City, at rate of $45 per hour to investigate the case. Conn currently is in the process of questioning Rathbun and every council member. “I don’t have an idea how long the investigation will take,” Rathbun said. “I suspect it won’t take that long.”
