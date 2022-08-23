Aug. 23, 1922
Every resident of the city is requested to place a mail box in a suitable and convenient place for the city letter carriers. In an order received by Postmaster P.F. Powers from the first assistant postmaster general, the following extract is believed of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of all who receive service from the local post office: “Mail receptacles save the carriers’ time and hasten deliveries. It is therefore our desire to have a suitable receptacle of some character at every residence, and if possible, at business houses. The absence of a mail receptacle not only tends to inconvenience the patron, but unquestionably results in inferior service through delaying the carrier on his route. In the circumstances carrier delivery service should not be extended to any new dwelling not equipped with a suitable receptacle. When a patron changes his residence he will be required to provide a receptacle in his new address before accorded delivery service.”
Aug. 23, 1972
Sale of spirits after 2 p.m. Sunday in Cadillac was approved Monday night during a special meeting of the Cadillac City Commission. The ruling would pertain only to those liquor-licensed establishments which derive more than 50% of their income from the sale of food and other goods. In Cadillac, this would limit the Sunday sale hours to the Sun ‘N Snow, Cadillac Sands Motor Inn, Marina Restaurant and Northwood Inn. Operators of the places would file a request for a special Sunday sale permit with the Liquor Control Commission. The new ordinance, number 776, takes effect in 20 days. However, a group of citizens attending Monday night’s session to object to the ordinance indicated they would circulate petitions to force the issue to a referendum ballot unless the commission would rescind its action. This group also has the 20 day limit to file these petitions. If they are filed, effect of the ordinance would depend upon the outcome of the vote or the commission’s action.
Aug. 23, 1997
Now the only time Reed City police officers will be puffing is while on a foot chase, while they are in uniform anyway. With a finer image in mind, Reed City Police Chief Bill Riemersma abolished the use of all tobacco products by officers while in uniform. The move may prove difficult for most. Of the four full time, one part-time and one reserve, Riemersma said all use tobacco. The chief himself is a smoker. When asked if all officers smoked, he said “in various forms, the use of tobacco products.” Riemersma has discussed the matter with the city council the last couple of months. This is one of two moves by the department to improve its appearance in public. The departments first two-wheeled officer hit the streets last month with an improved appearance to the public in mind. Riemersma said the bike officer would allow for more visibility, and “good public relations with the community.” A policy purpose statement written by Riemersma states, “it is the purpose of this policy to promote a positive image, and example, in the relation of the use of tobacco produces. As police officers, we are also role models for the community in which we serve. Based on this tobacco products, can and does impair the massage that we are striving to present to the community.”
