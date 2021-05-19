May 19, 1921
The village council last evening rejected the proposal of E.J. Haynes of Cadillac to sell the Osceola Light and Power Co., to the village for $40,000. The council did not assume that the figure asked was out of proportion to the possible value of the property but wishes to get an expert appraisal by an engineer before deciding on Mr. Haynes' offer. Since the dam went out in March the company says it has been operating the steam auxiliary system at a big loss. It is estimated that rebuilding the dam will cost many thousands and the company is not willing to finance the work. A temporary increase of rates of 50% has been granted to the company for 60 days. Municipal ownership does not appeal to many in this village. The present indebtedness added to the $40,000 will make $59,000, and the limit of bonding in Reed City is $83,000. An effort probably will be made to organize a company to take over the holdings of E.J. Haynes and others in the power company rather than for the village to undertake the operation of the plant.
May 19, 1971
Fire destroyed a home southeast of Manton this morning and flying embers set fire to a pine plantation to the northeast of the home. Lost in the blaze was the eight room home, furnishings and personal belongings of the Cecil Bosack family who resided on 22 Mile Road. Manton and Department of Natural Resources fire fighters were helpless to save the home as it was a mass of flames on their arrival. Mrs. Bosack said that she noticed a considerable amount of smoke blowing around the outside of the home and on investigation found the upper part of the home in flames. A daughter, Lois, who was not attending school this morning, attempted to reach the second floor but found it in flames. In moments, the lower part of the structure was filled with smoke and the occupants were driven outside after Mrs. Bosack recovered her billfold. Neither she or her daughter could save other belongings. Mrs. Bosack ran to a neighbor's home to the east to call for help. The Manton Fire Department responded with two fire trucks and a tanker. The DNR had a fire truck and a dozer at the scene along with a Wexford County brine truck standing by if more water was needed. About a half-acre of trees was burnt over. At the time of the fire, Bosack was at work and three other children were in school. Bosack's father, Paul Bosack, was in the home with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. All escaped without injuries.
May 19, 1996
Two school students who stopped at a scenic overlook in northern Osceola County saw more than they bargained for. Students from an unknown school found a white man's body in a wooded area about 2 p.m. Friday at a scenic overlook located one mile north of Tustin along southbound U.S. 131. The students were part of a group that stopped at the scenic overlook during a school field trip, said Lt. Daniel Dowdy, commander of the Reed City Post of the State Police. Dowdy said the students called 911 but were gone before police arrived. An autopsy is scheduled for today. "We treat all found bodies as a homicide until it is determined otherwise," said Sgt. Dale Garrow from the Reed City Post. "It is procedure." While the investigation is underway, police keep the man's identity and cause of death under wraps. Officers were still on the scene late Friday night and were expected to remain there into Saturday morning, Garrow said.
