April 20, 1921
Members of the Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion will be entertained at the regular dinner of the Elks Lodge Thursday evening. The occasion will be a visit to Cadillac by three state Legion officials, who will be guests of honor at the Elks dinner and will speak on the program which immediately follows this affair. Co. Guy M. Wilson, department commander; Lyle D. Tabor, department adjutant; and Dr. F.B. Broderick, department welfare officer, will be the officials who will come to this city for a district meeting to which delegates from all posts in the Ninth Congressional District, are invited. The program outlined by the local Post for the entertainment of the state officials includes a noon luncheon at the Hotel McKinnon at which several Cadillac officials will be given the opportunity of meeting the visiting Legionnaires; a meeting of Legion men and visiting delegates will be held in the Legion Club practically all afternoon, at which time problems will be discussed and welfare work talked over. Any problems pertaining to the ex-service men may be brought to this meeting and definite decisions made as to the disposition of such cases. The state welfare officer will have full authority to handle all cases presented to him at that time.
April 20, 1971
A proposal to allow duck hunting on Lake Cadillac was rejected by a 4-1 vote of the Cadillac City Commission Monday night. City Attorney Edward TenHouten said a city ordinance prohibits the discharge of firearms in the city. He added that the Department of Natural Resources feels that city prohibition of duck hunting would be unconstitutional. "I disagree," he asserted. TenHouten added that the ordinance prohibiting duck hunting is "enforceable until overturned by the courts." A four-man "Hunting Area Control Committee" comprised of L.A. Gray of the Department of Natural Resources, Cadillac Mayor Ronald Wilson, Cadillac Police Chief Delbert Conrad and Major Forest Jacob of Michigan State Police had recommended that hunting be allowed "more than 450 feet lakeward from the nearest shoreline." Wilson, however, voted against the committee proposal Monday night. He was joined in "no hunting" votes by Councilmen James Clark, Robert Pranger and Max Laurent. Councilman Larry Rogers voted in favor of duck hunting on Lake Cadillac.
April 20, 1996
Reed City fourth graders have saved 47 acres of rain forest. The students sold 478 T-shirts, with all the money going to the preservation of the rain forest. "This was my brain child," fourth grade teacher Barbara York said. "I have been wanting to do something like this with these kids where they can make a difference." The program is organized through the Earth Foundation, which provides the T-shirts to be sold. All the profit then goes to the rain forest. "Every 10 T-shirts sold save one acre of rain forest," York said. The money is used by the Earth Foundation to buy rain forest acreage to be included in conservation. The money also goes toward the cost of preserving and maintaining that land. By selling 478 T-shirts at $13 apiece the students raised $6,214 to save nearly 48 acres of rain forest in southern Brazil. "It was well worth the effort," York said. "I hope they learn they can make a difference and that their action can help preserve their environment even though they are just 10 years old. I also hope they learn that sometimes it's better to do for someone else than for yourself. All they are getting out of this is the rain forest." Fourth grader Kyle Knoop saved over a half an acre himself by selling six T-shirts. "I feel good about it because I helped save the rain forest," Knoop said. "The reason why we are saving the rain forest is because people are cutting it down and when that happens all the animals die. Also if we didn't have a rain forest, we wouldn't have as many things as we have." The 160 students in the Upper Elementary's fourth grade class sold the 478 T-shirts and they doubled that. "They did a great job. Everyone here is excited about it." There was no contest to see who could sell the most shirts. The students simply sold them to make their world a better place to live. "We decided that the focus was to help the rain forest," York said. "A student that buys one T-shirt is just as important as one that sells 20 T-shirt." Before selling the T-shirts, the students spent a week learning about the importance of preserving that ecosystem," York said. One part of their learning experience was to do a search in their home and school for products that were made with material from the rain forest.
