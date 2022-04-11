April 11, 1922
Preparations are being made by the police department of the city to give the fast drying automobiles of the city their annual spring spanking for exceeding the speed limit. Every spring some automobilists feel the urge to drive as fast as their cars will travel. Perhaps it is just the spring fever or, perhaps, it is sheer carelessness. Anyway they do it. They go down Mitchell and Haring streets, 30 to 40 miles an hour, entirely regardless of the rights of other motorists or pedestrians. A few arrests must be be made before they tone down their driving to a point where it is not dangerous. This campaign against speeders will be started immediately.
April 11, 1972
Michigan State Police at the Reed City Post are investigating a rash of cabin breaking and enterings. Police are investigating an apparent breaking and entering of a cabin owned by Joe Ziets of Livonia in Lincoln Township of Osceola County. Nothing was reported taken in the incident, officials said. Police are also investigating the apparent breaking and entering of a cabin owned by William Radwich of Flint in Orient Township of Osceola County. There has been no report of missing articles as of yet, officials said. Police are also investigation an apparent breaking and entering of an area cabin owned by Glen Spurbeck of LeRoy. Minor articles were reportedly taken in the theft which it is believed occurred within the past five days, officials reported.
April 11, 1997
He’s a hero, albeit a reluctant one. Mike Hamburg, who pulled a 3-year-old from a car the boy accidentally backed into a pond, was officially thanked Wednesday by Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom. Hamburg contends he’s had more than the allotted 15 minutes of fame. “It really wasn’t that big of a deal.” But Finstrom thought otherwise. “If you hadn’t had been there, who knows what would have happened,” he told Hamburg. The boy’s mother was packing her car March 31 near 40 1/2 Road when she left briefly to go back into the house. The boy, in the front seat, hit the gear shift and sent the car down the driveway, across the road and into a pond. Hamburg happened to be driving by when he realized what happened, got out of his truck and ran into the water to rescue the boy, who was unhurt. “The mother was right behind me ... if I hadn’t been there, she would have done it.” Finstrom, a veteran of many accidents and mishaps, wasn’t so sure. “You never know about parents and their kids. I know if I saw something happening to my kids, I’d be a basket case.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.