Feb. 2, 1931
Each day there is a new feature added to those planned for the Cadillac Winter Festival. Today three queens are being invited to attend the carnival — the young ladies who are to rule the winter fetes at Traverse City, Petoskey and Charlevoix. Meanwhile skaters have been receiving attention. A snow house, 16 by 24 feet, has been built facing the rink on the north side. It has a roof and a stove and benches around the walls. The rink side is open so that the people can skate into it to get warm and can also use it as a place to put on and off their skates. The walls are decorated with a row of flags and the "igloo" looks interesting. An effort is being made by the sports association to provide radio music for Sunday skaters. Perhaps the most important hockey game of the season will be played at the Lincoln rink tomorrow at 2 p.m. when the undefeated Grand Rapids Independents come, it is announced by Chairman W.H. Richards of the hockey division of the association. The game is free to the public and everyone interested is invited. Ski practice is called for 9 a.m. Sunday at the slide parallel to the toboggan by Harold Wicklund, who is chairman of that division. The skiers will practice for the carnival events and for exhibition. The toboggan slide has never been in better condition and several parties have been organized for tonight and tomorrow. Roads leading to the slide are being plowed, it is announced. The association has provided a display of scenes depicting winter sports in Cadillac and winter scenery for the window of the Chicago office of the Michigan Tourist and Resort association. This is a combination window for Cadillac, Charlevoix, Traverse City and Petoskey to show winter attractions. The office is on Michigan Avenue, a thoroughfare where many people pass each day. The window exhibit will be there a week or 10 days. It is also planned to have a display in a window on Mitchell Street here and anyone having attractive pictures which they will loan for the window is asked to take them to Frank J. Welch, association secretary, at the Chamber of Commerce.
Feb. 1, 1971
A.H. Goeman may have heard the sound of the Kysor Industrial Corp. plane moments before it crashed Friday night. Goeman, who lives near the crash scene and who was among the first to reach the site Saturday morning, said he was driving home in his truck when blizzard conditions forced his truck to stall about a mile from home. He said he walked the last mile home around 7 p.m., which is about the time the crash is believed to have occurred. "I heard the sound of an engine ... then it quit," Goeman said. He didn't give it much thought, though, because of the windy conditions which could have drowned out the sound of an engine. Goeman, an assistant vice president of the Cadillac State Bank, was among the first persons to reach the crash site Saturday morning and render aid to Raymond Weigel and Richard Love. He was accompanied by Jack Johnson and Richard Duddles, both nearby residents. He pinpointed the crash site as a half-mile east of Norman Road between Ashton and Indian Lake roads in Lincoln Township of Osceola County near Kissinger Creek. Goeman said the plane was apparently flying in a southerly direction, approaching the airport at Reed City, hit the tops of trees and flipped around, landing in a "hollow" in the middle of a lot of trees. The plane was pointed northeast when it came to rest, he said. Goeman said a helicopter that was called to the scene would not land until some small "scrub trees" were cleared away. Instead, a medic was lowered from the helicopter, he said. The injured men were wrapped up in blankets and were wearing business suits when rescuers reached the plane, Goeman said. Goeman and others helped place Weigel and Love on litters and the injured were transported from the site by the helicopter.
Feb. 2, 1996
One of just two states without a ban against incest, Michigan would outlaw the "quiet sin" under legislation passed Tuesday in the state House. Similar legislation also was taken up Tuesday in a Senate committee. "It's a sad situation," said Rep. Clyde LeTarte, R-Horton, the House bill's sponsor. "I don't have any illusions that it will suddenly stop it, but at least it will give prosecutors the opportunity to do something about it." Michigan repealed its law in 1975 when it enacted criminal sexual conduct statutes that ban sex between relatives when the victim is under 16. LeTarte's bill, which passed 105-0, would outlaw sex between an adult and a close relative who is at least 16. It applies to children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, but not to cousins. Two local prosecutors said if the bill becomes law it would have an impact on criminal sexual conduct cases prosecuted. Wexford County Prosecutor William Fagerman said the increased penalties would have an effect because it increases minimum sentences. But he said he is not sure what effect the bill would have if it became law. Charlie Parsons, Missaukee County prosecutor, said if the bill became law it could make some cases harder to prosecute. "One impact would definitely be plea bargaining," Parsons said. "They would be less likely to admit guilt on a charge which carries a mandatory five years in prison." Both Parsons and Fagerman said they believe many sexual abuse cases involve related individuals.
