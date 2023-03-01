Today in history: residents seldom fuss over local library contents

March 1, 1933
At a meeting of the master committee of the retail division of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce held at Royal hotel this noon it was voted to join with Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and business associations of northern western Michigan in a caravan to Lansing Thursday morning to urge Gov. William Comstock to urge action on the Creen bill before he leaves for Washington to attend the inaugural ceremonies and social activities. A resolution as passed by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce at the suggestion of the retailers, wholesalers, jobbers and manufacturers of the Furniture City was unanimously adopted by the master committee this noon. Plans were made to send at least two large auto loads to join the caravan at Grand Rapids, where it is expected to meet hundreds of representatives of business interests of all northwestern Michigan. The present tying up of commercial accounts in Michigan is paralyzing business in the state, it was brought out, and it is hoped that the governor may issue a proclamation which may release money from Detroit reserve banks so that outstate banks may get money enough to honor commercial accounts. At present outstate banks, including Cadillac, are not permitted to honor any checks drawn prior to the partial opening of banks last Thursday, statements to the contrary by state officials notwithstanding.
March 1, 1973
The opinion handed down from the State Court of Appeals Tuesday concerning the payment for the lake level control device on Lake Missaukee may have confused the issue even more than it was. The Towns Construction Co., of Ludington doesn’t have all the answers, but they know one they would like to hear and that is the payment of over $70,000 which was due them May 1, 1972. But the case and the payment apparently will drag out longer as a class action appeal seems imminent. The opinion of the Court of Appeals states, “The County constructed an outlet for the lake and brought an action under the Inland Lake Level Act of 1961 to establish the normal level of Lake Missaukee at 1,238 feet and create a special assessment district to finance the construction of the outlet.” What the court has done is reverse a decision by Judge William Peterson from the Missaukee Circuit Court. The opinion notes, “No property rights were acquired under the 1942 order. At the time the 1942 order (establishing the lake level) was entered the expenses of maintaining the lake level were to be borne by the county as a whole.” The opinion goes on, “No matter what a legislature or a court does the normal lake level may change ... The defendants’ (property owners) theory would render it impossible to pay for any future expenses by means of a special assessment district. The Legislature intended no such result.”
March 1, 1998
Veteran librarian Mary Downing remembered when a patron stormed in demanding to know why her teenage daughter was reading “this type of book.” The woman clutched a copy of “Helter Skelter,” by Vincent Bugliosi. Downing calmed the woman and said, “Well Ma’am, I’m sorry, but when she picked it up she said she was getting it for you.” Through 30 years at the Marion Public Library, Downing can practically count on one hand the number of times a patron feverishly complained that a book was too violent, sexually explicit or contained too much profanity. “I think I know the patrons well enough to say to them, ‘this gets kind of risque and you might not like the language,’” she said. Other public and school librarians in the greater Cadillac area also report few or no run-ins with angry patrons.
