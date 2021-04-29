April 29, 1921
In connection with the city cleanup campaign and drive for the beautifying of the boulevard and other sections of the city, practical residents are wondering: What of the garbage collection for this summer? The early spring has caused many to allow the furnace fires to go out and this method of disposal is no longer practicable. Incineration is the ideal disposal method, say sanitary engineers, but with no facilities in the home the waste accumulates, say the householders, until it must be buried or taken care of privately at considerable cost. The time to rid the city of flies is in the spring before propagation fills the breeding places with young flies and the fly nuisance could be largely abated by sanitation, which includes garbage disposal. A municipal garbage disposal plant would cost a lot of money, says the general manager and others familiar with construction costs, but with the growth of the city it is generally recognized that such a plant will have to be built before many years. Private collection of garbage is a best erratic and is possible only to those able to pay for the service. There are no large hog ranches within hauling distance of Cadillac and the occasional farmer who recognizes the value of the kitchen waste can handle but a small part of the garbage of the city. The only ordinance that touches upon the question of garbage disposal is ordinance 216 which says that occupants of all houses or other buildings shall provide tight receptacles with covers for refuse and garbage and shall cause same to be conveyed to the city dumping ground at least twice each week from April 1 to Nov. 1 of each year. The enforcement of this ordinance is under the direction of the health officer. Strict enforcement of this ordinance would work a hardship on many residents who have no means of conveying their garbage to the city dump or have no knowledge of where such dump is located. It is impossible of enforcement from another angle as another section of the same ordinance says it shall be the duty of the city scavenger, on the order of the health officer, to remove the waste from the premises and charge the cost of removal to the property. Chapter XI of the city charter includes in its provisions that the general manager shall have charge of "the collection and disposal of waste." There has been no criticism of the city officials in the situation, so far as can be learned, but many believe the time to take up the matter is in connection with the clean-up campaign and the city beautiful movement.
April 29, 1996
A Cadillac woman sought in a gas station robbery last week has turned herself in to police. Police continue to seek a male suspected in the robbery. Court records show the 28-year-old Southfield woman has been charged with unarmed robbery, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The charge stems from the April 21 robbery by a man and woman of the Shell Mini-Mart at the south end of downtown Cadillac. The charge filed in Wexford County District Court states a suspect took cash and cigarettes "by force and violence or by assault or by putting in fear, but not while being armed with a dangerous weapon." Police said the convenience store clerk did not see a weapon, the female suspect implied the couple had one. The couple entered the store at about 9:30 p.m. and told the clerk to turn off all the lights, police said. The getaway car described by the clerk was found by police soon after, near the corner of Oak and Chapin streets. That led to the names of two suspects, and warrants were issued for the arrest of the woman and a man whose name police did not release. "She came in and surrendered herself," said Cadillac Police Det. Hartley Creed. "There is a warrant outstanding for the male suspect."
