Today in history: retail merchants support downtown parking proposal

Jan. 13, 1933
Efforts to promote a community auditorium for Cadillac received additional impetus Friday night, when at the annual meeting of the Civic Department of the Chamber of Commerce a movement was initiated to procure a loan from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation under the provision of the act providing for the financing of self-liquidating projects. The proposal was made by A.L. Burridge, who believes it will be possible for Cadillac to obtain enough federal money to build a suitable auditorium without obligating the tax-payers beyond the earnings of the building over a period of years. President L.R. Dean was authorized to name a special committee to work with other agencies in the city to ascertain the procedure necessary to obtain the RFC loan. Mr. Burridge volunteered to the committee his services and experience in dealing with the RFC on highway matters and also on construction of a community building. He offered engineering advice and preliminary architectural surveys from his office. It was suggested by H. Otto Kunze that any plans for such a building include the incorporation of municipal restrooms, which would relieve the city of the expense of rental of quarters and be of great service to the public and tourists.
Jan. 13, 1973
Unanimous approval was given Tuesday night by the Retail Merchants Association to a program to provide expanded parking facilities in the downtown area. The merchants supported an all-paid system, whether through gated lots or meters. The Association will request that the city conduct a study to determine possible revenues to be realized through such a program. A Flint man is due to be in Cadillac March 13 to conduct a shoplifting program in Northwood Inn, it was announced. Dean Frier and Keith McKellop were named to a committee to study possible restructuring of the RMA. Possible systems which could be used to notify merchants of bad checks circulating in the community will be probed. The systems would be put into effect in cooperation with local police agencies, it was reported.
Jan. 13, 1998
Searchers credited novel use of electronics as the key to recovery of the body of a missing Cadillac man. “One word — technology,” said Cadillac Director of Public Safety Bob Denslow when asked to comment on the success of a search for the man, who had been missing since Friday night beneath icy Lake Cadillac. A training and demonstration team including Mark W. Atherton special projects manager for Simrad of Port Coquitlam in British Columbia; Karl S. Luttrell, president and general manager of Science Diving and Environmental Co. UW Technology, and two trainers located the body Wednesday. Conventional search methods had failed. The technicians and trainers were in Charlevoix Tuesday to demonstrate the equipment for state police personnel. That’s when they learned of the recovery effort. They employed sophisticated sonar technology that produces extremely high resolution imaging to locate the body. Such equipment is more commonly used to explore wrecks, to locate mines and lost equipment. It was the first time the group had used the device to locate a human body.
