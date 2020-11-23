Nov. 23, 1920
The exodus of deer hunters from the Upper Peninsula and northern counties of the Lower Peninsula has disrupted the train service south. The evening train Monday, due here at 4:30 p.m., was delayed three hours and a special was made up here to carry passengers. The train north last night carried three dead coaches to accommodate hunters returning home. The season closed Monday night and the thousands of hunters across the Straits will be at least a week getting back with their quarry. The train this morning, due into this station at 3:10 a.m. came in shortly before 8 and was crowded with hunters. One man went into a local restaurant for breakfast and declared, “This is the first cup of real coffee I have had since leaving home.‘ The Cadillac hunters who have returned or are expected to arrive this evening are: Marion Luckey, Ed Jackson, Frank Lucky, William Morehouse, Ernest Harris, Frank Walch, Warren Harris, Gust Brehm, Mr. Duncomb, Mr. Thompson, John Bell, Willis Cornwell, William Trey, Del Swartz, Henning Johnson, Charles Fully, Henry Eagle, George Johnston, Casper Ramsby, Ed Johnson, Joe Long, Dr. Fred Heath, Frank Manning, Wesley Carlson and Elden Olson. These were divided into several parties. D.A. Anderson also spent a hunting trip. He was accompanied by several gentlemen friends from Detroit, also William Peterson, manager of the Ford Garage at Manton.
Nov. 23, 1970
Lake County should know by the end of November if its proposed ordinance banning the sale of beverages in throw-away containers will get the backing of Gov. William Milliken. County prosecutor Edward Kaplan said the revised ordinance was sent to Milliken Tuesday. A similar ordinance was rejected by Milliken about six weeks ago because of legal technicalities. Milliken returned the ordinance with a note enclosed explaining his rejection in five points. The Governor’s letter was followed by a letter from Mrs. Milliken commending Lake County on a much needed action. Milliken has reportedly since that time started the wheels turning toward statewide legislation banning the sale of beverages in throw-away containers. Mayors from 40 communities surrounding Detroit expressed their approval of throw-away bottle ordinances at a meeting Thursday called by Wayne Mayor Patrick Norton. Norton said the ordinance, if passed, would have little effect on eliminating the use of disposable containers. Norton said the ordinance passed in Lake County was only the beginning step in an effort to curb pollution. “This is an attempt to try to strike at a problem which we feel is growing to a crisis,‘ Norton explained.
Nov. 23, 1995
This time of year Cadillac city sidewalks should be filled with holiday cheer, not snowmobiles. Much to the irritation of some city residents, the early accumulation of snow has led to the early arrival of snowmobilers on city streets and sidewalks — a practice prohibited by city law. Robert Denslow, Cadillac’s public safety director, said the majority of offending snowmobilers are not downstaters out on a lark “up north.‘ “We believe that more than half of snowmobilers who ride on city streets are people who live in the city,‘ said Denslow “They live near the lake or one of the trails and just don’t want to load the snowmobiles on a trailer for a short distance.‘ Denslow said the greatest number of snowmobiler complaints typically come from the Kenwood Park area, where residents jump on their sleds at their homes and ride to the lake, and along Lake Cadillac’s south shore, where the state’s snowmobile trail connects with the lake. The only two areas open to snowmobilers in the city are along the defunct railroad line that forms the trail south of town, and on marked trails in Cadillac West. Additional marked trails are also open to snowmobilers in the city during the North American Snowmobile Festival, he said. Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom said the biggest problems his department sees with snowmobilers outside the city are those who ride on the plowed portion of county roads, and trespassing. “The most complaints we get are from people reporting snowmobilers trespassing on their property,‘ said Finstrom. “If we can do anything in our enforcement, it is to teach respect for the rights of property owners.‘
