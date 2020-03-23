March 23, 1920
Cadillac plans to provide one of the “Auto-Hobo‘ camps along the Great Lake Way, the popular name selected for the Mackinaw Trail and West Michigan Pike region of Western Michigan, which will become a tourist paradise with the establishment of standardized eating and sleeping accommodations. The Michigan Tourist and Resort Association has called a conference at Grand Rapids tomorrow of those interested to plan for at least five such camps in order that motorists can travel through the district without having to take their chances on overcrowded hotels. F.O. Gaffney and C.R. Smith, president and secretary of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce, will be the local delegates at the meeting. Other local citizens may attend also. Henry Knowlton of this city is first vice president of the tourists association. The preliminary plans have been fairly well worked out, as outlined in an article in the automotive section of The Cadillac Evening News Saturday by H.J. Gray, secretary of the tourists body, who will visit Cadillac soon to present the plans in greater detail. The camps are not designed to replace any existing resorts but merely to provide the needed extra accommodations. Even last year there were more automobile tourists coming this way than could be well provided for and with the opening of the Mackinaw Trail to Cadillac this spring even more motorists are expected.
March 23, 1970
A riot in Cadillac? If there ever is, the Michigan National Guard will have taken steps to be prepared for it. They will also have received training to be of service in other localities in the state, if the need should arise. That’s the purpose of this weekend’s exercises at the National Guard Armory. The soldiers are receiving training in the classroom on such items as discipline, control measures and applied force, riot control agents and ammunition, orientation for performance of duties, instructions on formations of troops, anti-looting and anti-sniper measures and protection of firefighters. The classroom work will be capped Sunday afternoon by a practical exercise in action against local “demonstrators.‘ Capt. Kent Johns, commanding officer of the Cadillac unit, said the exercise would take place on Wright Street shortly after noon. Johns said a non-toxic training agent would be used against rioters from backpacks carried by the soldiers. The exercise is intended to train troops to clear areas of demonstrators. Johns reported that, Sunday morning, training in the classrooms would continue. Following lunch, the unit would receive an “alert‘ advising them of a disturbance at the Wright Street location. Military vehicles will carry troops to the site of the demonstration where the soldiers will be deployed and sent against rioters. Johns said traffic on Wright Street would not be disturbed. He also reported that the Cadillac Jaycees have been asked to send volunteer demonstrators for the exercise. The instruction is under the direction of 2nd Lt. Charles Shearer.
