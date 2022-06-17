June 17, 1922
H.W. Jacox, the Grand Rapids caretaker put in charge of the Cadillac State Parks, had no comments to make on the position taken Thursday by the officers of the City Park Board on his appointment by the state authorities. He did, however, point out that his commission from the state was not effective until Thursday and that his other work was given up then. In that connection he gave the following statement of his side of the case: “I wish to say that my commission began yesterday. I worked all day putting up the tent and getting squared away. I had no time or shall I have either time or inclination to pursue any other line of work except to discharge my duties as superintendent of the Cadillac State Park and as deputy game, fish and forest fire warden, both commissions of which I hold. I have been taking subscriptions for the Dearborn Independent for six months previous to taking up my present job, which was entirely my own private business.”
June 17, 1972
Two youths were arrested during the weekend in connection with the June 11 breaking and entering of several boxcars of the Ann Arbor Railroad, City Police officials reported. One of the subjects, a 17-year-old Cadillac youth, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon when arrested in addition to the breaking and entering charge, officials reported. He stood mute at arraignment in District 84 Court, this morning, and was lodged in jail in lieu of $2,000 bond. A date is to be set for a preliminary examination, officials reported. The other subject, a 15-year-old youth, was arrested in connection with the breaking and turned over to Probate Court authorities, City Police officials said.
June 17, 1997
We now know the mysterious development coming to Cadillac’s south end that’s been nameless for months. It’s a store that already proves familiar to local shoppers. OK, ready ... it’s Rite Aid Pharmacy. But wait, isn’t there already a Rite Aid one block north of what will be its new Mitchell Street location? Well, yes. The new Rite Aid, with construction expected to begin before year’s end, will cover more than 11,000 square feet. City manager Pete Stalker, who made the announcement at Monday’s council meeting, said the move is consistent with Rite Aid’s corporate policy. “Rite Aid is building new buildings all over the country, it’s their business decision not our decision,” he said. While the expanded Rite Aid store makes it seem, to use a baseball analogy, that Cadillac is batting 1-for-2, gaining a store while creating a vacancy, Stalker disagreed. “We’ve got to try to keep it in our community. We’re happy they chose to relocate within the community,” he said. “They could have chosen to expand their store elsewhere.” Stalker sees two immediate benefits from the expansion, an increased tax base and improvement in “an area in need of rehabilitation.”
