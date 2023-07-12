Today in history: road panel raps ouster petition

July 12, 1933
The huckleberry crop is fulfilling the promise of blossom-time and the purple berries are to be found by the millions on the plains and cut-over lands in this region. Along Lake Mitchell the cottages are having huckleberries whenever they wish them with but little trouble to gather the luscious fruit. The berries grow abundantly in the very yards of the cottages and the bushes are loaded. Recent rains have been a great boon and over the plains near Cadillac, Walton, Fife Lake, Manton and Lake City huckleberries are growing as seldom before. Crates are being purchased, pickers are being hired and throughout the region owners of berry patches are going into the business energetically. It is reported that a stock ranch east of Lake City has contracted with a canning firm for 10,000 crates of huckleberries at 50 cents a crate, the canners to furnish the crates, labor and transportation the ranchers to get $5,000 merely the concession to the canning company. Huckleberry Hikes will be a popular form of excursion in another week and many Mason jars will repose on the cellar shelves next winter filled with the delicious pie filling that grows for the taking during the pleasant summer days.
July 12, 1973
A petition, signed by nearly half the Wexford County Road Commission employees, calling for the removal of Road Commission Clerk Manager Eugene Prevost and Commissioner Robert Meyer was blasted by the commissioners at their Wednesday meeting. The petition, given to Commissioner Chester Finster shortly before the meeting, was signed by 30 of the 70 road commission employees and 39 Harrietta residents, some of whom were at the meeting to complain about road conditions in their area. While no reason was given for the petition, Sanford Freeman of Boon and Cadillac said that, while his name was not on the list, he had talked to a number of persons who had signed it. Such persons were told, he said, the reason behind the petition was that two commissioners had been engaged in illegal activity concerning construction materials. No proof was offered by anyone present to support the allegation, and no names were offered. James Gibson, chairman of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, also attended the meeting and said afterward that his commission intended to look into reasons for the petition and whether there was substance to the claims. He said he hoped answers would be available “in the next 30 days.” “It’s a shame this is happening to a couple of men doing a fine job for this organization,” said an angry Road Commission Chairman Frank Marx. “They’re doing a magnificent job and I’m sorry to see this kind of publicity.” “My conscience is clear and I have no intention of resigning,” said Meyer. “I’m going to finish my term.” Prevost said he would take no action on the petition because it was based on “just a bunch of hearsay.”
July 12, 1998
The senior residence at 111 S. Simons St., is looking fresh and fancy these days. Dan Peterson, director of Kirtland Terrace, said the ongoing renovation process is being done both with grants and operational funds. The reception area and downstairs hallway has new floor covering and cozy, well-appointed furniture. “Grant funds are being used for the replacement of all exterior doors. We’ve applied for more grant funds for additional renovation. Depending on the success or failure of that, we hope to do other improvements,” Peterson said. Peterson continued, “There was a lot of room for improvement. About 18 months ago, the staff examined the building and grounds and we prioritized. The reality is that we compete. We need to do a better job of marketing. No one told us to do this. It’s happened because of our own staff people. We’re aggressively going after grant funds.”
