July 27, 1921
Cradled in the big brother spirit of Rotary, 100 crippled children in the University of Michigan hospitals are being nursed into stronger physical, mental and moral timber for future citizenship through the welfare work maintained at Ann Arbor by the Michigan clubs. Miss Alberta Chase, the nurse in charge of the Rotary work, was the principal speaker at the local club’s banquet at the Indian Trail Camp last evening. With touching instances of actual and photographs of the children, the speaker brought home in a comprehensive way the nature and value of the work. Her paper was an excellent one, well delivered, and gripped the audience. The Rotary worker cooperates with various state and welfare organizations and the probate judges who send the children to Ann Arbor. The mere sending of a child to Ann Arbor does not cancel the community obligation in the case, Miss Chase pointed out, but actually increases the social debts as the child must have wholesome surroundings and encouraging personal attention at the hospitals to fully benefit from the treatments. The Rotary nurse tries to know all the children there but takes particular interest in children from cities where there are clubs. Rotarians of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan in the ninth district and members of the Upper Peninsula clubs in the fifteenth district contribute $2 a year to support the work and the local club last evening demonstrated its system of fines, which also swell the total.
July 27, 1971
Alternate corridors for the proposed construction of U.S. 131 Freeway from M-46 northwest of Howard City, northerly to Ashton in Osceola County, will be discussed at two public hearings, the Department of State Highways announced today. G. Robert Adams, the highway department’s public hearings engineer who will conduct both hearings, said this is the first time the department has held two identical hearings on the same question. He said that in view of the unusually long (approximately 41 miles) corridor area, the identical hearings are being scheduled to better accommodate interested persons at both ends of the corridor area. The projected locations of U.S. 131 already has been determined south of M-46 and north of Ashton. The study area to be discussed at the two public hearings, therefore, will be between these two points. These alternative corridors are proposed, with one west of Big Rapids and Reed City and another east of Big Rapids and Reed City. The third corridor, preferred by the Highway Department’s Transportation Planning Division, extends west of the present U.S. 131, northerly to 22 Mile Road north of Big Rapids, and then crosses U.S. 131 to run east of Reed City.
