April 30, 1920
The "silk stocking" house-breakers have given way in Cadillac to alleged "booze burglars," according to deductions of the city police department. Several reports of plundering have come to the police in the past few weeks from caretakers of houses whose owners are spending the winter and early spring months in California, Florida and other warmer climes. Several of the residences were entered and the cellars and garrets rummaged. No valuables were missing, which had led the police to believe that marauders were looking for something they could not find. Silver jewelry and other articles of value were left undisturbed. Since the police announced the belief that the raids were made for liquid valuables, several reported jobs have been suppressed by the owners.
April 30, 1970
"Please don't smoke the grass." John Sura, Michigan State Police Trooper of the Reed City post, advised about 350 parents Tuesday night that use of grass (marijuana) and other drugs is a problem that begins in the home, according to Hersey PTA President Mrs. Terrance Teesdale. Trooper Sura shared the platform with a former teacher of his, Dr. Elizabeth Wheeler of Central Michigan University, in the program on drugs at Reed City High School sponsored by Hersey PTA, Reed City Jaycees, Business Women's Club and Impact 7. Sura said the solution to the drug problem is more a matter of guiding children in the home than getting rid of the source of drugs. Parents should set a good example, which they don't do if they keep themselves full of tranquilizers and alcohol, he added. Sura mentioned different types of drugs, including "uppers," "downers," marijuana and hashish and explained their different effects. He said hard drugs, such as heroin, are addictive. He said that although marijuana can be psychologically addictive and can lead to harder drugs, it is not classified as habit forming because its long term effects are unknown. Dr. Wheeler mentioned family aspects of the problem and advised parents to "keep their cool." She said the problem would not vanish overnight and would probably confront "our children's children."
