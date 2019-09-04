Sept. 4, 1919
A team of horses belonging to Henry Soules broke away from the wagon to which they were hitched near Kunze's Leather store today and dragging the tongue and front wheels of the wagon with them, dashed down Mitchell Street and collided with the horse-drawn truck owned by John Behrens at Bremer Street. Neither horses nor men were injured. The former cavalry horse recently purchased by William Corwin at Camp Custer for use on this day, Tuesday evening, ran from Oleson's Feed store to Mason Street and into the alley behind the city hall, where it was stopped.
Sept. 4, 1969
State police are continuing their investigation into the hit-and-run death of an 18-year-old woman and injury of a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning. No concrete leads had developed as of this morning, but the search for the vehicle and its driver continues. Police have reported receiving several leads from citizens. These are being followed up as soon as possible after they are received. The pair were walking along a county road near Boon when they were hit by an unknown motorist.
Sept. 4, 1994
Labor Day weekend will draw plenty of tourists to the area. But not as many as next weekend. Gus Macker organizers expect 15,000 to 20,000 people to converge on the area Sept. 10 and 11 for the city's first 3-on-3 Macker tournament. Organizers expect 2,840 players and 700-plus teams. "Of those, only 280 are females," said Bill "Manute" Saunders, tournament director. "That's the effect of girls basketball. That jumps right out at you." The Michigan High School Athletic Association does not allow girls playing basketball in high school to participate in the tournament. Macker officials said most area football coaches are also forbidding players to participate, although MHSAA rules allow it. Having a tournament during the school year will also eliminate current college players, Saunders said. But the tournament is still expected to draw some notable players. Officials will be taping the courts late next week. Play is set to begin Saturday morning and wrap up Sunday afternoon. The tournament will be held on Chestnut Street, along the northeast side of Lake Cadillac.
