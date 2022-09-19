Today in history: rural phone lines nearly completed

Sept. 19, 1922
Both telephone companies are making excellent progress in reestablishing communication on their rural lines, all of which were destroyed by the sleet storm of last February. Reconstruction of the systems in the larger cities has occupied the linemen up until late this summer and the rural lines, being the least important, were the last to be rebuilt. Tell lines were the first to be restrung and with all the nearby towns and cities again on the circuits the attention of the workmen was turned to the farm lines. The Citizens Company reports that the lines have been placed in operation to Boon, Meauwataka, Hoxieville and Mesick and that Jennings and Lake City can be reached on temporary lines. The crews are now working on the lines out the Whaley Road and will put in permanent construction to Lake City and Jennings. The Michigan State lines will all be up within another fortnight, Manager E.G. Stacey announced today. He said the work might be finished this week, but a margin of another week for possible delay was given on his estimate.
Sept. 19, 1972
Cadillac electors will get a chance Nov. 7 to vote on a liquor question they have turned down twice before. The question would permit the sale of spirits after 2 p.m. Sundays in those establishments which realize 50% of their income from the sale of foods and other services. It will go on the General Election ballot in November on the basis of action taken Monday night by the Cadillac City Commission. City Clerk John H. Weed reported his certification of 629 signatures on petitions seeking repeal of Ordinance 776, adopted in August, or putting the question to the people. The question has been on a city ballot twice before and failed both times. Nov. 5, 1968, it was defeated on a 143-vote margin. Nov. 2, 1971, the margin of defeat was 88 votes. Monday night’s vote of the commissioners to put the question on the ballot was 3-1 with one member, Larry Rogers, absent.
Sept. 19, 1997
Three men, one a former Manton resident, are back in New Hampshire to face questioning about the stabbing deaths of two teenage girls. Officers from the State Police post in Cadillac, Missaukee and Wexford sheriff’s departments drove the men in three different patrol cars to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, for an 11:15 a.m. flight back to New Hampshire, state police said. They were accompanied by detectives from Salem, New Hampshire. The men have not been charged in connection with the murders of two teenage girls who were stabbed to death early Saturday morning. The suspects were seen with the girls shortly before their bodies were discovered in a park near the home of one of the victims. The three men fled New Hampshire Saturday enroute to Manton, where one lived and had attended high school. Acting on tips, police found the three Monday night hiding in a vacant house in Bloomfield Township in northwest Missaukee County.
