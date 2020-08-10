Aug. 10, 1920
The annual difficulty in obtaining teachers if being experienced by rural school directors, according to a statement of Roy Noteware, county school commissioner. “Many school boards are trying to hire teachers for from $60 to $80 to month,‘ said Mr. Noteware, “and it is going to be rather difficult to get qualified teachers for less than $90 or $100. Teachers are being offered as high as $125 in other counties and the number of teachers is limited even at those wages.‘ Many rural boards intend to wait until nearly time for school to begin, it is stated, expecting the commissioner can issue emergency certificates to retired teachers or to persons not qualified to teach. Sec. 5882 of the general school law is very explicit in regard to the issuance of special certificates. The provision states that no special permissions can be issued so long as there are available qualified teachers, who could be employed. It is further made clear that any teacher employed under a special certificate is expected to take the first teachers’ examination offered. All prospectives who have no certificates are required to take the county examination Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.
Aug. 10, 1970
Although no formal action was taken by the Haring Township Board of Appeals at their meeting Monday night, in effect the city of Cadillac was turned down in a bid for a dump in the township. After more than an hour of explanations from Cadillac City Manager Donald Mason and questions and objections from about 60 Haring Township residents who packed the township hall, the board postponed any action until hearing further word from the Michigan Court of Appeals at Grand Rapids. Several weeks ago, City Attorney Edward TenHouten appealed a June 12 opinion by Circuit Judge William R. Peterson which upheld the township zoning ordinance and prevented the city from establishing a landfill in the township without approval of the township’s zoning board. TenHouten said he thought it would be some time before the Court of Appeals ruled on the matter. Township Zoning Chairman Arthur Roy said if the Court of Appeals reverses Peterson’s decision the township will take the matter to the Michigan Supreme Court. City officials, including Mayor Ronald Wilson, Mason, TenHouten and City Commissioner Larry Rogers received anything but a warm welcome at the meeting, which they requested from the township after Peterson’s decision. A member of the audience asked Mason if any other areas had been considered for the dump. Mason replied that other areas had been considered, but that most of the land found suitable “happens to be in Haring Township.‘ Several members of the audience wanted to know if the city had considered building the dump in Clam Lake Township. Mason said an area had been considered in Clam Lake Township but there was some objection by the township and the $6,500 necessary for purchase of the land was not approved by the Cadillac City Commission. After about an hour, with no agreement reached, the meeting was adjourned.
Aug. 10, 1995
Evart’s Local Development Finance Authority and Downtown Development Authority are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for damaging one of the city’s entrance signs. The two entrance signs at both ends of the city on U.S. 10 were installed in the spring. “I think the real crime is to the city, which spent $8,500 for the signs and the electrical bill, just to have those signs defaced,‘ said Bob Foster of Evart.
