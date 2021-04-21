April 21, 1921
Complaints, which are as reliably annual as the blooming of the arbutus, are being made that seekers of this spring flower are following their usual tactics of taking bloom, stem and roots, thereby robbing the region of one of its big spring attractions. To cut the stems of arbutus brings about a healthy growth of the plant but to pull up the entire plant means that no plant will replace it next year. Although most of this destructive work is done by thoughtless children it is not uncommon to see older people who should have greater judgement come in town with great baskets of the flowers with the roots still attached. This is the surest possible method of robbing the Cadillac region of its arbutus.
April 21, 1971
The 31 students in Douglas Fey’s fifth grade class at Lincoln School are having a litter contest to celebrate Earth Week. The class has been divided into three groups of about 10 each. Students are allowed to go out each afternoon during the week for a half hour, Fey said. The group which collects the most pounds of trash during the week is the winner. Fey reports that Wednesday morning winners-so-far were Group II with 762 pounds of trash. Group I has 421 and Group III has 320 pounds. A total of 1,503 pounds of litter had been collected. Fey said the litter pick-up and Earth Week were being worked on in connection with a unit on ecology. The class also has a bulletin board in the room which says “Fight pollution — Save the earth.‘ Fey credited Ronald MacDonald, the school custodian, and Loraine Scarborough, a teacher’s aid, for helping conduct the afternoon hikes around the Lincoln School area. Some of the items collected included an old car bumper, a baby buggy and a tire rim along with bags of cans and trash items. The litter pick-up contest will last all week, Fey said.
April 21, 1996
One first aid class is all it took for Karen Tarket to want to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Since then Tarket, of Cadillac, has been taking all the courses possible in order to receive her license. On Saturday she attended the Wexford-Missaukee Medical Control Authority Winter Blitz in Manton. “This is an awesome class,‘ Tarket said. “I haven’t worked on an accident scene yet, but this really gets your adrenaline going and I love it.‘ Seven instructors and 42 students attended the all-day blitz. The students received seven credits toward their license and every three year EMTs need to receive credits to maintain their license. Students from all over Northern Michigan attended the class. “We have a good blend of students here,‘ said Rob Schultz, manager of North Flight in Wexford County. “This is an excellent turnout and it’s a great way for them to gain experience.‘ Some of the topics included patient assessment, IV therapy and maintenance and spinal immobilization and other “tricks of the trade.‘ This is the second annual blitz and something Schultz believes is very important. “This (teaching) used to be done internally,‘ he said. “This care can be presented in different ways so they can be exposed to different techniques. This never used to happen.‘ Some of the students attended an expo in Grand Rapids last week, Schultz said. Now some of the techniques learned there were passed on and shared in the blitz.
