Sale of milk from the premises of A. Vanderjagt, Bert Vanderjagt and Peter Vanderjagt, was prohibited until further notice by the city health department at a late hour this afternoon upon the advice of W.C. Hirn, assistant state sanitary engineer, who has spent several days here investigating the source of the second outbreak of typhoid fever. In spite of the number of indications which seemingly point to the Vanderjagt milk supplies as the cause of the second crop of typhoid cases, Mr. Hirn recommended the discontinuance of the sale of the milk because of general insanitary and unsatisfactory conditions on the premises rather than on account of direct proof of infection, he stated. Of the 22 cases of typhoid investigated all but three have used milk traceable to the Vanderjagt supply, according to the verbal report made by Mr. Hirn. Practically all of the cases of typhoid which have developed in Cadillac during the entire epidemic, he said, have taken milk from one of two dealers who in turn have gotten part of their milk supplies from the Vanderjagt farms. Specimens for laboratory diagnoses were secured and sent to Lansing today. Reports will probably be received, it is said, by the end of the week. During this period, it is pointed out, these producers will have time to clean up their premises in order that the ban on their milk may be lifted immediately if it becomes known their supplies are free from infection. Two new cases of typhoid fever were reported to the city health department this morning, bringing the total number of cases of the second outbreak up to 24.
A bus driver of the North Star Lines flagged down patrolling officers of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Dept. early Saturday morning to report a house fire south of Buckley. Officers reported they found the residence of Arthur Conine, two miles south of Buckley, on fire. Officers contacted Conine while he was at work and he advised them that there was no one in the house at the time of the fire. He also advised officers that he had disconnected the electrical appliances in the house before going to work because there was a storm in the area.
When three Cadillac teenagers put out a fire at the Wexford Civic Arena, they didn’t think it was “that big of a deal.” The county board thought otherwise. Jesse Grinnell, Justin Wheeler and Jeramie Fellows are being hailed as heroes for their quick action in extinguishing a small fire at the arena. The trio was skateboarding July 16 when they noticed smoke coming from the entrance of the arena. “At first I thought it was a smoke bomb,” said Grinnell, 14. The three teens immediately decided to investigate. They discovered that some woodchips piled around bushes at the entrance were on fire. “We stomped them out and then smothered it with other woodchips. It only took about five minutes to put out,” said Wheeler, 14. “Ron Benninger (civic arena director) happened to come at that time and we told him about it. He put water on it to make sure it was out.” The boys’ quick action recently was recognized by the Wexford County board. “These days we hear about how our youth is misguided, off-track and unfocused so it is a heartwarming time when kids like you take an action that represents honesty and a sense of doing what is the right thing,” Wexford County board chairman John Wheat wrote in a letter addressed to the boys. None of the teens, however, thought too much about what they had done. “I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. I just thought it was something we should do,” Wheeler said. “We were there, so we put it out. I just thought it was the right thing to do.” Each boy was glad they happened to be there to put the fire out. “I wouldn’t want the arena to burn down. They have ramps for skateboarders there and I always go to the fair there,” said Fellows, 13.
