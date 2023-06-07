Today in history: Sam still loose, Elmrest cage empty

June 7, 1933
A thrilling experience in the early morning storm was that of Miss Grace Knecht and her brothers, Burgess and Bernath, who were fishing on Lake Cadillac when the wind and rain swept down upon them. They had taken a rowboat and a can of bloodsuckers about five o’clock and were out in the lake off the North Point when the wind overturned their boat after the rain had filled it with water. The boys told their sister to hang on to the boat and after some trouble managed each to hang on one side of the overturned craft. Once Burgess went clear under the boat. Grace was rescued several times when she lost her hold. All this time the wind and waves were carrying the boat toward the south side of the lake. It was not necessary to swim, although all three can do so, as the water just seemed to carry them along, one of the boys said. They came ashore near the Vern Smith home on Granite Street, with one oar and one fishpole; the others, with the one fish they had caught and the bait having been lost. Mr. Smith took them to their home on West Wright Street. The father is Andrew Knecht. He had gone down to the place where they kept the boat and it was not there and had gone around on the south side believing that the boat would be swept in that direction. He found that his family was safe and had been taken home by Mr. Smith.
June 7, 1973
The cage at Elmrest Service remains empty today and no one seems to know if its former tenant will return. Sam, the 14-month-old brown bear, let out of his cage at the station Monday night, still has not been found. Same was last seen in the marshy area by the Cadillac Country Club Tuesday after he wandered by the eighth hole and was frightened into the marshy section by persons attempting to capture him. A live trap to capture Sam unharmed has been placed in the area by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. If the trap is unsuccessful in capturing Sam, bear dogs may be brought in. Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post and Wexford Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating who may have released Sam by cutting a hole in the fence of his cage. One of Sam’s owners, Thomas Harris, is concerned over the number of sightseers and people looking for Sam in the area. “If they’d only realize they’re frightening him more,” said Harris. “He’s a pretty scared bear.” Sam’s plight is not the first time a bear has been in the limelight at the Elmrest, where bears have been an attraction for the past 21 years. Ivan, a 500-pound Canadian black bear, was a tenant in the cage in 1968 when he was due for shipment to the Clinch Park Zoo in Traverse City. Ivan didn’t run away though; in fact, he refused to budge from the cage for over a week. Meanwhile, the cage today remains empty and no longer do crowds of people flock to the cage to see its attraction. “The little kids come and ask where Sam is and when he’ll be back,” said Jim Kerkyras, of Cadillac, another of Sam’s owners. “What do you tell them?”
June 7, 1998
Sunday’s windstorm caused widespread damage across central Michigan, but even this cloud had a silver lining. For one thing, it ripped loose one of the billboard signs of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau near Big Rapids. The old one coming down meant the new one could go up. “The guy from the billboard company called me up so apologetic,” said Carol Potter, director of the visitors bureau. “(The billboard sign) was a vinyl cover and it blew off. I said, ‘Cool.’ I didn’t think we’d be able to get our new sign up this early.” And just in time. Yesterday marked the end of the call-in contest to select the image to go up on that billboard. In overwhelming fashion, 87% of callers to the Cadillac Evening News InfoSource Billboard poll chose the design “Picture Perfect Cadillac,” option No. 1 in the InfoSource poll. “Picture Perfect” was one of five designs students at Baker College came up with for the visitors bureau billboard. They were designed by students in Mark Lagerwey’s design class at Baker.
