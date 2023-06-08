Today in history: Sam the Elmrest bear located near Frosty Cup

June 8, 1933
The season for home grown strawberries is only about a week away and crops in this vicinity are in very good condition according to P.R. Biebesheimer, county agricultural agent. The vines are well filled with blossoms and the hot weather is making them grow and ripen considerably earlier than usual. Reports from Southern Michigan are that the crop there is going to be over in a hurry if present weather continues, perhaps finishing next week. Home grown berries always enjoy popularity because of flavor which is preserved better when there is a shorter time between vine and plate and the growers hope that a large share of this year’s crop will be consumed in this district. Approximately 70 growers are now paid-up members of the Cadillac Strawberry Growers Marketing association and the number of signed membership blanks received is increasing daily, Mr. Biebesheimer says. The Michigan Potato Growers Exchange is assisting in plans for the marketing of the crop.
June 8, 1973
Sam, the 14-month-old brown bear missing since Monday, was captured Thursday night in the live trap set for him by Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials. Sam was spotted by a farmer late Thursday in the woods behind Frosty Cup on M-115 near where Sam disappeared. The trap was placed in the area and Sam was lured into it by his favorite foods, lettuce and cakes, sometime Thursday night. He is expected to be back in his cage at Elmrest Service late today when repairs are completed on it. No persons have yet been apprehended for cutting a hole in Sam’s fence and freeing him.
June 8, 1998
No more losing students. Mesick Consolidated Schools is planning to freeze its inter-district open enrollment program for the upcoming school year. Mesick is one of six participating public schools in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District School of Choice Open Enrollment program. According to the agreement, each district can release and accept up to 1% of its K-12 student number. For various reasons, Mesick has released its own students at a rate more than 1% since the program started in the 1996-97 school year. Mesick released 56 students, or about 6%, this current school year and accepted 17 out-of-district students. In the previous year, 34 students left Mesick and 13 students came in. “We’re losing our students,” said superintendent Andy Cook. “That’s a big number. State funding is based on the number of students. We would have more money from the state if we don’t loose so many students.” According to a survey conducted by the school district last year, most of students left were attending Cadillac, Manton or Buckley schools. Some went to Traverse City and Benzie school districts. The main reasons given for leaving school were babysitters and/or parents’ jobs lived in those neighboring districts.
