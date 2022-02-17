Feb. 17, 1922
“Go to the movies every night and save on your electric light bills.” That is the slogan adopted by the Lyric Theater during the controversy with the Consumers Power Co. over the high rates imposed by the utility company. The McKinnon Hotel, which has reduced its rates on rooms and dining room service, urges Cadillac people to save electricity by taking meals out. The Fair is advertising electric light bulbs at a cheap rate and other developments are expected in the campaign to make the utility dead lock a community effort to reduce electric consumption so that bills will be no higher than they were before. The rates were boosted 66 2-3 per cent and it will take a real effort to beat the company at its own game, the municipal ownership leaders point out, but they claim it can be done. The spirit of sacrifice will cement the citizens into closer feeling on the matter while cutting down electric consumption will not be of particular benefit to the utility company, city officials say. Metheany’s Restaurant has given up keeping open all night owing to the high electric rates. Many business houses have abandoned show window illumination and cut down on interior lighting. Households apparently have cut their live use to the minimum and streets are dark as during the lightless nights of war times. Investigation of the operation of water rates in places where the Consumers Power Co. installed meters continues to disclose evidence that the rates of the utility company are grossly unfair, municipal ownership men say.
Feb. 17, 1972
Logs piled on a trailer hauled by a pulp wood truck, owned by Howe and Howe Trucking Inc. of Kaleva, hit a U.S. 131 overpass on M-115 about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and spilled onto the roadway, causing subsequent crashes involving other vehicles, Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post reported today. Gerald Beckelic of Mesick was the truck driver. He was uninjured. Vehicles operated by Frederick Cornwell of Traverse City and Herbert VanderVlught of McBain hit the sprawled logs on the highway. Dale Fitzhugh of Traverse City, a passenger in the Cornwell vehicle, sustained back injuries. He was treated at Mercy Hospital and transferred to Munson Medical Center at Traverse City where he was reported to be in satisfactory condition today.
Feb. 17, 1997
Phil Parmelee’s lifelong dream is to see a $120 million racing facility built — possibly in Lake County. Parmelee addressed Luther residents for the first time during a regular Newkirk Township meeting and asked them for their help in getting state money to fund the project. “I’m not asking for money, I’m asking for local assistance,” said Parmelee, during his hour long proposal. “What I need from this community is your vote to back the project and your assistance in getting grant money.” The money for infrastructure, improvements in roads and sewers for example, would come from state and federal funds. The proposal includes a 1,300 foot-long grandstand, two oval tracks, including a one and a half mile oval which would be NASCAR capable and a half mile oval inside for spring cars, a road race track, an automobile drag strip, a water drag strip for boats, an airport, parking lots and more, including a snowmobile center and go-carts for year-round. Currently, the proposed site is about four to five miles southwest of Luther. The project is in very preliminary stages, but if the land is found soon, “we could start small events in drag racing in a few months,” said Parmelee. “If we get the land quickly, we could break ground on the building next year in the spring,” said Parmelee. “In 2000 or 2001 we could pull in a major race, like NASCAR.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.