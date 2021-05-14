May 14, 1921
Receipt of a letter here by Miss Katherine Cunningham, which was damaged in an air plane wreck in Wyoming, has turned local interest toward the pending quiz at Chicago of the air mail service. A similar damaged letter was received in Grand Rapids this week by the American Public Utilities Co., from the Utah Gas and Coke Co., photographs of the letter appearing in the papers of that city. The Cadillac letter was sent by Alfred Cunningham of Salt Lake City. Both were sent on by the Cheyenne postmaster with a notation that they were salvaged from the plane fire at Rock Springs, Wyoming, May 5. Walter M. Bunting of Camden, New Jersey, was the aviator, and he was burned to death when his plane turned over and fell just as he was taking the air for Cheyenne. He was 26 years old and had suffered an injury at Omaha, Nebraska, last December when he had another fall. "Gross mismanagement, inefficiency and criminal negligence" are blamed by witnesses at the Chicago investigation of the postal plane scandal for the death of 13 mail aviators.
May 14, 1971
A decision to continue the services of a bus driver was reached during a private executive session this week of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education and was announced today by school officials. Objections to the female driver's alleged conduct and lack of discipline control on the bus were raised by a group of citizens Monday night at the board meeting. Board members refused to discuss the problem during the public meeting since it involved personnel but indicated they would consider it during a closed meeting and send notices of the decision to interested parties. These notices went into the mail Thursday, Supt. William D. Smith said. Today, Smith said the board did consider, "extensively and seriously," the petition presented by a spokesman for a group of concerned parents. Monday night's objections were raised orally and no written petition was offered at that time, although one parent did indicate she was interested in securing signatures on a petition if she could obtain a list of names of the families on the bus route in question. She was assured she could have those names. Smith, Monday night, said he had several letters on file which would support the position of the bus driver in the matters being questioned. These were considered during the executive session, along with a written report from Probate Judge Walter Ransom relative to one student's misbehavior. Smith indicated today that the problem precipitated on the bus was the "direct result of a refusal of a student to carry out a legitimate request of the bus driver." The parents, Monday night, alleged there were more students involved in the problems and that the problems were not confined to the current school year.
May 14, 1996
Pine River's school board once again didn't look far for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to offer Lon Schneider, currently the district's curriculum director, the superintendent's position once it becomes vacant. Superintendent Ted Raven has announced he will be retiring from the position, effective Jan. 24, 1997. He became the district's top man in January 1995 after nearly 30 years of service to the district as a teacher, athletic director, assistant principal and principal. Schneider's hiring marks the third time in less than two years that a Pine River school board selected a superintendent from its own staff without conducting a wide search. In December 1994 Pine River chose then curriculum director Leo Sensabaugh to replace long-time superintendent Lee Sandy. Sensabaugh lasted less than two months before moving on to become Farwell's superintendent. Raven said the board was apparently pleased with what they have seen in Schneider. "I think it was two things," said Raven. "They were comfortable with him and they didn't want to go through the expensive process of searching for someone else."
