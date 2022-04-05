April 5, 1922
The Cadillac High School has been put on the “warned” list by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. This action of the accrediting authorities is due solely to the fact that Cadillac has fallen below the required number of teachers for its enrollment. The teaching staff is below normal because there is not room in the present building for the proper number. The present high school building houses three eighth grades and the general assembly room is far below the needed capacity. A junior high school or additions to the ends of the present building are the possibilities which are being considered by the school authorities as possible solutions for the difficulty. The overflowing of the high school comes at rather a bad time as it is conceded that the Fourth Ward is entitled and desperately needs a new building at once. This proposition would have been submitted this spring had it been thought of in time for inclusion in the budget. A new building to replace the Cooley unit will not relieve the present pressure to any particular degree, however, and it is expected that some building proposition of a more general nature will be submitted to the voters of Cadillac this fall, probably.
April 5, 1972
If approved by the state legislature, the transfer of the Michigan State Highway Department’s sign shop from Cadillac would be far in the future. But, if the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce has its way, that day will never come. Chuck Fisher, assistant administrator of public information for the Department of State Highways, confirmed today that the consolidation of the Cadillac and Alpena sign shops in Gaylord is included as a line item recommendation in the highway department’s proposed capital outlay budget for next year. “But, even if the legislature approved, it would be way off in the future somewhere,” he added. “It’s one of these things that would take years to implement.” Chamber of Commerce Manager Robert Jones explained that the appropriations request must go through the Senate Capital Outlay Committee before it can be acted upon. He indicated that Sen. John F. Toepp (R-Cadillac) would block it. Fisher said the plan was initiated to provide more economic and efficient sign production. “I’m vaguely aware there is a statewide plan to consolidate sign shops. They want to reduce the some 15 shops to about half,” he explained. Fisher added, however, that similar proposals had been defeated before. Jones said the Chamber’s government affairs committee would tackle the problem in a meeting next week. “We’ll try to decide at that time what action to take,” he said. “We might possibly go before the capital outlay committee, or we might take the problem to the highway department.”
April 5, 1997
School districts that served tainted strawberries are feeling helpless because they did not find out about the potential problems until it was too late. Marion, Reed City, Evart and Pine River school districts all received shipments of the strawberries tainted with the Hepatitis A virus. No schools in Wexford or Missaukee counties were shipped the tainted strawberries, according to health department officials in Cadillac. Seven students in the Evart school district are suspected to have come down with illnesses, but it is unclear if it is from Hepatitis A. “We are pretty distressed with it,” said Joe Curtin, Evart superintendent. “We give the parents all the information we can but we are not nurses and doctors. We refer them to the health department. This is kind of a nightmare.” “This is more than an unfortunate situation,” said Lon Schneider, Pine River superintendent. “We are getting as much information to the parents as quickly as we can.” Pine River discovered Thursday that the tainted strawberries were served to students, Schneider said. Tustin Elementary students were served strawberries Jan. 29. LeRoy Elementary students were served strawberries about six weeks ago. Pine River High School and Middle School students were also served the strawberries, but officials don’t know when. Initially, the Environmental Health Department said Pine River schools did not get contaminated strawberries, Schneider said. Checking available logs Thursday indicated Pine River did receive and serve the contaminated strawberries. “Due to spring break, production logs could only be checked for the month of March,” Schneider said. “Those strawberries were not served in March, but were served during the month of February in a fruit cup and/or jello.” Schneider said January and February production logs would be checked Monday to verify serving dates. A latter will be sent to Pine River school district parents on Monday.
