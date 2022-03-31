March 31, 1922
The report of Miss Katherine Munshaw, school nurse, for the first semester of her work here, which ended with the spring vacation, shows a surprising amount of accomplishment. She has given 347 health talks to the children of the schools, conducted 10,461 examinations and handled 216 phone calls for health information. The examinations of the children are bringing to light a large number of physical ailments which should be remedied and these are being corrected as rapidly as possible. Particularly on teeth, the list of defects is not complete, as these examinations have not been completed. The same is true to a lesser extent of adenoids. One of the things to which the parents are paying too little attention, Miss Munshaw says, is the care of the teeth. Of the temporary teeth, there are only 20, she points out, while of the permanent teeth there are 32. The six-year colors, the first of the second teeth to come, are particularly apt to be neglected in the thought that they are part of the first teeth, she says. At this week’s meeting of the City Commission Miss Munshaw asked for a set of scales for weighing babies. The scales which have been installed in all the schools for the nutrition test are not fine enough for making the ounce measurements which are vital in examining the babies, she said. On motion of Commissioner William H. Hardick the commission unanimously granted the request.
March 31, 1972
A drive to have Camp Hoxey discontinued as a minimum security prison camp apparently has failed. But, it has had at least one tangible result — the proposed establishment of a local council to prevent and correct problems arising in, around and because of the camp. The council is a direct result of an informal meeting called Wednesday by Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Edward W. TenHouten to discuss alternatives to removal of the camp. Supt. S.J. Gilman of the State Corrections Commission, Camp Hoxey Supervisor Lewis Faber and Lt. Martin Wolverton of the camp were present along with Wexford County, Cadillac and area township officials. They wrestled with the problem for nearly two hours and finally agreed: there is little chance of the camp being moved; where such a camp exists, there will be problems; and facing and combating the problems with a local council may be the most advantageous alternative to closing the camp.
March 31, 1997
Newkirk Township residents will get one more chance to voice their opinions on a proposed $120 million race track Monday night. The Newkirk Township board will meet 7 p.m. at the Lions Club to “take some more input, positive and negative,” said Newkirk Township Supervisor Gus Motzer. Race track proposer Phil Parmelee will not be at the meeting, but he has recently been to the area and continues to correspond with the board. “Mr. Parmelee was up (Thursday),” Motzer said. “We pretty much narrowed down a site location.” Previously, sections 20 and 29 of Lake County were designated as appropriate areas. They are four to five miles southwest of Luther. Parmelee and Motzer said that has changed, but don’t want to discuss the new location until the meeting. “We finalized the site location, and it will be presented on Monday,” Parmelee said. “The new site is in south Newkirk Township. There are no wetlands on this land. There are no trails on this land. I don’t foresee any big problems with the land.” Monday night the board will decide whether or not to begin drafting a resolution on the race track. “We (the board) promised not to vote on the track Monday,” Motzer said. “We may call a special meeting later on, but nothing will be finalized Monday.” Motzer said the general feeling toward the track is favorable.
