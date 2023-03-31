Today in history: scrip plan inaugurated very successfully in Cadillac

March 31, 1933
Cadillac Trade Scrip was accepted today with enthusiasm and commendation and the prospects that business will be given the greatest stimulation in months. This was the first day the scrip was issued by the merchants in payment of old accounts and on the purchase of new goods, the ratio being one 50 cent scrip certificate with each $2.50 in cash on account or for a purchase. Early this morning the influence of the special offer could be seen in the larger number of shoppers on the streets. As the forenoon advanced the stores began to do business and before noon, many participating merchants were forced to call at the Chamber of Commerce for a new supply of scrip. More money was reported seen than for the past year, as cash was dug out of safekeeping to take advantage of the 20 per cent discount which the scrip gift amounted to. Many of the old-type blanket bank-notes were seen in some of the stores, clerks reported. One-half of the $2,500 issue of scrip was distributed by noon today, causing a prediction by Secretary Charles Gross of the Chamber of Commerce, that the entire issue would be in circulation by Saturday night, with two days still available on the original agreement of the merchants for issuing the scrip. Physicians and dentists as well as merchants reported many old bills being paid, said Mr. Gross, who expressed his complete satisfaction with the success of the experiment thus far.
March 31, 1973
Fluoridation, dog kennels and bids for police cars top Monday night’s agenda for the Cadillac City Commission. “Both sides” of the fluoridation question, those who oppose having the chemical added to the city’s water system and those who favor the additive process, were promised time to air their views at the April 2 meeting. Petitions calling for a vote of the people on the fluoridation question have been circulating and are due to be presented to the Commission Monday night. The petitions need a number of signatures equal to 5% of the total vote in Cadillac for secretary of state in the last election in which that office was on the ballot. City Clerk John Weed said this would mean a total of about 161 signatures was needed. Local representatives of the Michigan Pure Water Council said earlier this week that the drive was going “well.” One city official said it would probably be wise for the petitions to contain about 200 signatures since those who sign must be certified as qualified electors in the city by the city clerk and generally not all of the signatures will qualify. The 1968 law which permits a municipality to add fluoride to its water system by July 1, 1973, also allows the municipalities an option to take action to not add the chemical. The City Commission could take advantage of this “option” and skip the need for a public. Without the action to take advantage of the “option,” the law requires the city to add the fluoride chemicals.
