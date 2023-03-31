Today in history: scrip plan inaugurated very successfully in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the March 31, 1998, edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Taking advantage of open water which resulted from warm temperatures over the weekend, Henry Tompkins holds the dock steady as Marc Hanwerg reaches for a wrench while assembling their dock on Lake Cadillac. The two Cadillac men were pleased to get the dock up before anyone else. Spring continues to take hold in the Cadillac area. The high in Cadillac reached 68 degrees at noontime Monday, short of the record 71, set in 1967.”